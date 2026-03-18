Barau Meets IGP’s Committee on State Police, Assures Nigerians’ Concerns Will Be Addressed

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I. Jibrin, has assured Nigerians that their concerns over the proposed establishment of state police will be adequately addressed as efforts intensify to develop a workable framework.

A statement by Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate (Media and Publicity), Ismail Mudashir, said Jibrin gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving members of the Nigeria Police Force steering committee set up to design a framework for the creation of state police.

The committee, inaugurated on March 4, 2026, by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, is tasked with developing modalities for the proposed reform.

Led by its chairman, Olu Ogunsakin, the delegation briefed the Deputy Senate President on its mandate and sought legislative input to strengthen its final report.

Jibrin, who also chairs the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, commended the police leadership for aligning with the security objectives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He urged the committee to prioritise accountability, prevent abuse, and embark on public enlightenment to build trust in the proposed system.

“You must, most importantly, work on a structure that creates a robust public safety mechanism and engenders a secure nation,” he said.

The lawmaker noted that during recent public hearings on constitutional amendments, many Nigerians expressed reservations about state policing, stressing the need for safeguards to allay such fears.

A bill seeking to amend the constitution to allow for the establishment of state and community police is currently under consideration by the Senate Committee on Constitution Review. The proposed legislation aims to enhance local law enforcement and strengthen community engagement within a structured legal framework.

To ensure inclusivity, the Senate committee had earlier conducted zonal public hearings across the six geopolitical zones, providing stakeholders with the opportunity to contribute to the amendment process.