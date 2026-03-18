2027: ADC Unveils Blueprint, Ready for Power

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), yesterday, unveiled an interim policy framework ahead of the 2027 elections, saying it was ready to move beyond opposition politics and take on the responsibility of governing Nigeria.

The party’s National Chairman, David Mark, and Chairman of the Policy and Manifesto Committee, John Odigie-Oyegun, spoke in Abuja during the presentation of the committee’s Interim Report and Policy Principles.

“Today, we take another step in demonstrating that the ADC is not merely a political party seeking power, we are a party that is preparing to govern,” Mark said.

The report, described as the first major milestone in the party’s policy work, outlined a set of ideas aimed at tackling what the ADC saw as the root causes of Nigeria’s economic problems, insecurity and governance challenges.

“Policy is not about sounding intelligent. Policy must be useful. It must be precise. It must produce real impact,” he said.

One of the key ideas in the report is that economic reforms should be introduced gradually, with proper planning and protection for ordinary Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable.

“Necessary adjustments must be implemented carefully, with clear sequencing and strong protection for vulnerable populations,” Mark said.

The committee also proposed that ‘survival income’ must not be taxed, arguing that many Nigerians already bore the burden of providing basic services for themselves.

It further recommended a Social Protection Act to make welfare programmes more stable and less dependent on shifting political interests.

On security, the report emphasised the need for faster and more reliable justice, particularly in cases of kidnapping and banditry, and suggested classifying such crimes as terrorism to ensure tougher punishment.

“Swift and credible justice outcomes must serve as a deterrence mechanism,” Mark said.

At the centre of the framework is what the party described as democratic citizenship; the idea that government should be built around the needs of the people, not political elites.

“Public institutions must exist to deliver value to citizens, not to serve networks of privilege or political patronage,” he said.

Mark also said the party’s final manifesto would not just be a campaign document, but a binding guide for how its elected officials must govern.

“This would be the grundnorm from which all our elected officials… will derive their operating and governance principles,” he said.