2027: Abia APC Suspends  Ex-Minister  for Supporting Otti’s  Second Term Bid

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Uncomfortable with ex-Minister Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah’s solid support for re-election of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State in 2027, the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has “resurrected” a four-year old suspension allegedly slammed on the ex-Minister.

The action followed the declaration of Dr. Ogah, the party’s 2019 gubernatorial candidate and a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, that his support for re-election of both President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Otti, was not negotiable.

Speaking last Saturday, during a civic reception by Isuikwuato Local Government Council in honour of their son and Abia State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, for his recent elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ogah once again publicly voiced his support for Otti’s re-election.

The business mogul has maintained that he was supporting Otti to return to Government House in 2027 based on his track record of performance.

Delivering his goodwill message at the event, the influential APC chieftain acknowledge and commended Governor Otti for his “visible and impactful, people-centered governance” across Abia and reaffirmed his 2027 support.

“We are glad, Your Excellency, that you are here. I am a man that when I believe in something, you only need to bring out my dead father for me to change my mind. I have said it time without number, and I will still say it again, whether anybody likes to hear it or not; 2027, Uche Ogah will support you, my family will support you, Isiukwuato will support you, Abia will support you, the entire people who love Uche Ogah in Abia will support you.

“Because when you see a good thing, you must recognize it. I keep telling people, it is only someone that cannot see that will not see that light has come into Abia. Today, people will be proud to say, I am from Abia State…Today God has answered our prayer, new things are happening, things are moving. Every blessed day, we are hearing good news….”

“Every Abian must put hand to support this man to complete what God has given him to do for us. It is not about politics. I am an APC person, and I have not changed, and nobody can deny me where I come from. I don’t hide it, I am an APC person. But when it has to do with the Governor, I stand with Alex Otti, when it has to do with the President, I stand with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because I want good things for Abia. It is not about me, it is about the people,” Ogah added.

He told the gathering that he was now saving about N50 million monthly which he hitherto channeled to charity because the Otti administration was paying salaries and pensions regularly.

“Today, people in Abia are happy. People are getting their salaries, and pensioners are getting their pensions. Pensioners used to call me before now. If you work with me, every month I pay nothing less than N50 million to people – just people coming from Abia – my this, my that, you keep paying; but none these days. The call has reduced because people are getting their salaries,” the philanthropist said.

Ogah had hardly ended his speech when Abia APC quickly disowned him, branding him a mole and saboteur, out to defeat its goal.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Uche Aguoru, while flashing the red card on the ex-Minister, in a swift statement, noted that it was anomalous that Ogah , an APC member would declare support for Otti, a Labour Party Governor.

Aguoru made it clear that “APC in Abia today is united, focused, and resolute under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu” with a clear mission to winning elections across the board from the Presidential and National Assembly to the Governorship and State Assembly come 2027.

“As such, he continued, “we cannot and will not harbour individuals whose actions undermine the party’s collective goals.

APC said it has dissociated APC members “from this unacceptable conduct,” describing Ogah’s remarks as “reckless and irresponsible,” statement “which does not in any way reflect the position, ideals, or aspirations of the APC in Abia State.”

The party, according to Aguoru, had suspected that Ogah, for some time, because he was operating as a mole within its ranks and had, few days earlier, suspended him from all party communication platforms, including official WhatsApp groups and chatrooms.

The Publicity Secretary vowed that the party would “immediately activate its disciplinary mechanisms to thoroughly investigate the matter and recommend the most appropriate sanctions.”

Living up to its threat, the party, last Monday, announced it has unearthed and refreshed an earlier suspension allegedly slammed on Ogah since 2022, insisting that the action was still valid.

Abia APC Legal Adviser, Vigilus Chukwudi Nwankwo, while announcing the party’s position, revealed that Ogah had already been suspended at the ward and local government levels since 2022 over alleged anti-party activities, stating that there was no need suspending him again but to reaffirm the existing disciplinary action against him.

‎Citing the provisions of Article 22, Section 2, Subsection 2 of the party’s constitution, Nwankwo maintained that Ogah remains a suspended member of the party, stressing that the comments attributed to the former minister were capable of undermining the party’s chances in the 2027 governorship election in the state.

‎‎In his reaction, Ogah said his position was driven by patriotism, not partisanship. The former Minister, speaking through his political structure, the Abia Rejoice Movement, characterized APC’s position as being driven by convenience than facts, and an attempt to criminalize his views.

“Since the emergence of Governor Alex Otti in 2023, it is on public record that several elected officials and prominent members of the APC have openly acknowledged and commended the Governor’s performance, despite differences in party affiliation. These acknowledgments were widely seen as expressions of political maturity and objective assessment of governance.

“It is therefore both curious and unnecessary for anyone to suddenly attempt to criminalize or politicize a similar expression of goodwill and recognition when it comes from Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah. The question that naturally arises is: what exactly is different between the position taken by those APC leaders and that expressed by Dr. Ogah?,” Abia Rejoice Movement queried.

Accusing Abia APC of hypocrisy, the group said: “The national APC has hailed Nyesom Wike as a “hero” and rewarded him for open favoritism towards the APC while remaining in the PDP. If such actions are celebrated when they benefit the party, it cannot demonise Dr. Uche Ogah for prioritizing the progress of his state over the interests of a few individuals.

“His position acknowledging the reforms and progress in Abia reflects political maturity and a genuine commitment to the people.”

The group urged political actors in Abia to “avoid unnecessary distractions, and focus on constructive engagement that will strengthen democratic culture and accelerate development in Abia State.”