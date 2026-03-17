  • Tuesday, 17th March, 2026

World Cup: NFF Appeals FIFA’s Rejection of Nigeria’s Petition against DR Congo

Latest | 17 minutes ago

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has already commenced the process of appealing the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which rejected its petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo on the issue of eligibility of some players used by that country in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Playoff match against Nigeria in Rabat, Morocco on November 16, 2025.

“We have received the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on our petition, but we are not satisfied with the decision, which rejected our petition. I want to assure Nigerians that the NFF has immediately commenced the process of appealing the decision,” said NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

The NFF had presented a petition to world football-governing body, FIFA days after the said match, based on perceived fraud in the issuance of passports that qualified a number of players of the Democratic Republic of Congo for the play-offs.

The match, played at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, was the final of the African Play-offs. 

Both teams were level at 1–1 after regulation time and extra time before the Congolese side prevailed in a sudden-death penalty shootout to secure victory.

Nigeria’s protest was based on what the NFF described as perceived fraud in the issuance of passports that enabled a number of DR Congo players to qualify for the playoff.

With the initial complaint now dismissed by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, the NFF will seek a review of the case through the appeal process in an effort to overturn the ruling.

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