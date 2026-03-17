Visa Agent Arraigned Over UK Visa Forgery

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a visa agent, Adediwura Adesina Stanley, before the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, for alleged conspiracy, forgery, and use of false documents to obtain a United Kingdom visa. Stanley appeared before Justice Ismail Ijelu, alongside two accomplices, Olufemi Samuel Adewunmi and Oluwayemi Oyinkan, who are still at large.

The anti-graft agency alleged that, Stanley conspired with his accomplices to forge documents, including a corporate payslip and a bank statement purportedly issued by United Bank for Africa (UBA). The forged documents were allegedly intended to deceive the United Kingdom Visas and Immigration, a division of the UK Home Office, into granting a visa.

The prosecution, led by Yvonne Williams-Mbata, with Roseline Eze and Oluwayemisi Pereira, prayed the court to take the Defendants’ plea. Stanley pleaded not guilty, to the 20-count charge filed against him.

Following the plea, Stanley’s Lawyer, Olabampe, informed the court that a bail application had been filed and served on the prosecution. In response, the ICPC opposed the application, arguing that the Defendant posed a flight risk, noting a previous instance where he allegedly absconded while facing another charge.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Ijelu granted Stanley bail in the sum of N10 million with stringent conditions. The court ordered that Stanley deposit his international passport with the Registry, and refrain from any international travel pending the conclusion of the trial.

The Judge emphasised that the conditions were intended to ensure the Defendant remains available for the proceedings, and to mitigate any risk of flight. Stanley complied with the court’s directives, before being released on bail.

The matter has been adjourned for the commencement of trial, as the ICPC prepares to present its evidence against Stanley and his alleged accomplices, in the case.