TaxStreem Launches Platform to Simplify Tax Compliance for Nigerian Businesses

Nigeria-based tax compliance startup, TaxStreem, has launched a digital platform designed to help businesses simplify and automate tax compliance by integrating it directly into their daily financial workflows.

Tax compliance remains a significant challenge for many Nigerian businesses due to fragmented financial records, complex tax regulations, and time-consuming manual filing processes.

TaxStreem aims to address this challenge by providing a platform that automates the calculation and filing of taxes.

The platform gathers transaction data from sources such as bank accounts, email, WhatsApp Business, and invoicing tools.

It automatically calculates applicable taxes, files returns with the relevant authorities, and keeps records organised for future audits.

For businesses with less digitised operations, transaction data can also be uploaded manually through structured templates, ensuring organisations of different sizes can easily adopt the platform.

TaxStreem was founded by Kelechi Ibe, a tax lawyer and advisor with over a decade of experience in taxation law and compliance advisory at leading institutions, including Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie, KPMG, and global law firm Latham & Watkins.

He co-founded the company alongside Sam Ayo, a Senior AI and Machine Learning Engineer who has built financial, compliance, and regulatory intelligence systems and MLOps infrastructure, and is also a Fellow of the Artificial Intelligence Board of America.

By embedding tax compliance into everyday business workflows, TaxStreem aims to reduce the administrative burden on businesses, improve compliance rates, and help companies better understand their tax obligations.

Speaking on the launch, Ibe said the platform was built to address the everyday compliance challenges faced by Nigerian businesses.

“Many businesses struggle with tax compliance because their financial information is spread across different tools and records,” he said. “TaxStreem brings that information together in one place, automatically calculates the taxes that apply to each transaction, and helps businesses file correctly and on time. Our goal is to make compliance a seamless part of running a business rather than an administrative burden.”

The company believes the platform also has strong expansion potential across Africa, as many markets face similar challenges around fragmented financial data, complex regulatory environments, and manual tax processes.

With its launch, TaxStreem is positioning itself as a technology partner for businesses seeking to simplify compliance while focusing on growth and operational efficiency.