STATE POLICE IS NECESSARY BUT NOT SUFFICIENT

A decentralised system without regional integration would offer new opportunities to criminals, argues K BOLANLE ATI-JOHN

Nigeria stands at a critical juncture in the evolution of its internal security architecture. After decades of operating one of the most centralized policing systems among federal states, the country is now actively considering constitutional reform to establish State Police. President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement of this shift has moved the debate from theoretical abstraction to legislative possibility. Yet as the National Assembly proceeds with constitutional amendment, a deeper question demands attention: would State Police, alone, resolve Nigeria’s security crisis? The question reframes the entire debate, moving it from institutional politics to strategic design. And the answer is more complex than the current political momentum suggests.

Nigeria’s security crisis is not simply a product of over-centralization, but of a deeper mismatch between the institutional design of policing and the geographic scale of modern insecurity. The case for decentralization is compelling. Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution establishes a single national police force, with operational command ultimately residing in Abuja. This structure, designed to preserve national cohesion and prevent regional abuse of coercive power, has proven ill-suited to Nigeria’s contemporary threat environment. Banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, and organized criminal networks now operate across wide geographic spaces, exploiting the gap between centralized command and local vulnerability. Governors and community leaders argue, with considerable justification, that they understand their terrain better than distant federal authorities and could respond more effectively with direct control over policing resources.

But diagnosing the problem as simple over-centralization risks producing an incomplete solution. Many threats are intensely local, requiring proximity, community knowledge, and rapid response. Yet the most dangerous threats, banditry corridors spanning multiple states, arms trafficking routes, insurgent logistics networks, operate across jurisdictions. A purely federal model is too distant for local threats. A purely state-based model would be too fragmented for threats that ignore state boundaries. The structural reality is that Nigeria’s policing architecture is simultaneously too centralized to respond effectively to local threats and too fragmented to manage threats that move across jurisdictions.

This explains why the State Police debate, while necessary, must be framed with greater analytical precision. Creating thirty-six separate state forces may enhance responsiveness within individual states, but without coordination mechanisms, it could simply replace one form of institutional weakness with another. Criminal networks excel at exploiting jurisdictional seams. A decentralized system without regional integration would offer them new opportunities.

The political economy of reform complicates the picture further. State Police enjoys support from governors who seek greater autonomy and local elites who desire security forces responsive to their interests. Federal security agencies, by contrast, have reasons to resist losing authority and resources. These competing interests are not merely obstacles to be managed; they are the terrain on which institutional outcomes will be determined. Any reform that ignores this political landscape, treating institutional design as a technical exercise rather than a political contest, risks producing arrangements that look good on paper but function poorly in practice.

What Nigeria requires, therefore, is not simply decentralization but a layered security architecture that matches the scale of specific threats. Such an architecture would operate at three levels, each with distinct functions, accountability mechanisms, and coordination requirements.

At the federal level, the Nigeria Police Force would retain responsibility for threats that transcend state boundaries: counterterrorism, organized crime, border security, and national intelligence coordination. Federal institutions would also set and enforce professional standards, ensuring that policing across the country meets minimum benchmarks for training, human rights compliance, and investigative competence. This federal layer provides strategic oversight and prevents the fragmentation that would leave Nigeria vulnerable to sophisticated transnational threats.

At the state level, constitutionally established State Police would deliver local presence, community engagement, and rapid response to incidents within their jurisdictions. Governors and state assemblies would exercise oversight, but with critical safeguards. Recruitment standards must be nationally benchmarked to prevent the creation of ethnic or political enclaves. Training doctrine must be nationally accredited to ensure professional consistency. Use-of-force protocols, detention procedures, and disciplinary systems must be insulated from executive capture through independent oversight bodies with real investigative authority.

The fear that governors could transform state police into instruments of political intimidation is not theoretical. Nigeria’s competitive electoral environment provides strong incentives for incumbents to deploy security forces against opponents. Safeguards must therefore be constitutional and statutory, not dependent on goodwill. Independent police service commissions at state level, appointed through transparent processes with guaranteed opposition representation, can provide one layer of protection. Civilian oversight bodies with investigative powers and public reporting requirements provide another. Digital auditing of operations and use-of-force incidents would enable external monitoring.

Between these federal and state layers lies the most neglected dimension of Nigeria’s security architecture: regional coordination. Criminal networks operate across state boundaries, yet neither federal nor state structures alone can effectively track and interdict mobile threats. What is needed are regional operational platforms within each geopolitical zone that integrate federal and state assets for intelligence fusion, joint operations, and cross-border pursuit.

These platforms need not constitute a new level of government. They could be established through federal legislation that mandates coordination mechanisms and provides funding conditional on participation. Each regional platform would include representatives from constituent states, federal security agencies, and intelligence services, with rotating leadership and clear protocols for information sharing and operational command. The South-West governors’ recent move toward a digital intelligence-sharing system across six states points toward this model. So do northern governors’ calls for inter-state surveillance coordination. These initiatives demonstrate that policymakers already recognize the need for regional cooperation. The task is to institutionalize what remains ad hoc.

Such platforms would serve several essential functions. They would enable real-time intelligence sharing about threats that traverse state lines. They would facilitate joint operations that do not pause at jurisdictional boundaries. They would allow pooling of specialized resources, including forensic laboratories, surveillance technology, and rapid-response units, that individual states cannot afford. And they would create mechanisms for resolving disputes between states over operational matters before those disputes undermine security outcomes.

Fiscal inequality among states poses another challenge that regional and federal mechanisms must address. Nigeria’s wealthier states can recruit, train, equip, and supervise professional police forces. Fiscally stressed states cannot. Without intervention, decentralization would produce a patchwork of policing capacity, with security outcomes determined by state revenue rather than citizen need. Federal equalization mechanisms, conditional grants for meeting professional benchmarks, and shared training institutions can mitigate this inequality. The principle is straightforward: a Nigerian citizen’s safety should not depend entirely on the fiscal fortune of their state of residence.

Comparative experience reinforces these design principles. India operates state police forces alongside central paramilitary units, but faces persistent problems with political interference and inter-state coordination failures that Nigeria must work to avoid. Brazil’s state-level military police have demonstrated capacity for abuse when oversight mechanisms prove weak. The United States’ fragmented system of thousands of local agencies creates coordination challenges in cross-jurisdictional investigations. None of these models offers a perfect template, but together they demonstrate that decentralization without integration, safeguards, and capacity equalization produces predictable pathologies.

The debate over State Police has reached a productive moment. Political will for constitutional reform exists. Legislative vehicles are moving. But momentum should not be mistaken for strategic completeness. The question before Nigeria is not whether to decentralize, but how to design a security architecture that reflects the actual structure of modern insecurity.

A layered system, with federal strategic oversight, regional operational coordination, and state-level local response, offers a framework that matches institutional design to threat geography. Within such a system, State Police becomes one component of a coherent whole rather than a standalone solution. Safeguards against political abuse become enforceable requirements rather than aspirational hopes. Regional platforms transform jurisdictional boundaries from vulnerabilities into assets by enabling coordinated response to mobile threats.

The choice now is between fragmented reform and strategic redesign. Fragmented reform creates State Police and hopes for the best. Strategic redesign builds a layered architecture with clear functions, strong safeguards, and integration mechanisms that reflect how insecurity actually operates. Nigeria’s policymakers have an opportunity to choose the latter. They should seize it with clarity, discipline, and a clear-eyed assessment of what effective security governance requires.

The goal is not merely to decentralize power. It is to align the geography of policing with the geography of insecurity. Only when institutional design matches the scale of the threats Nigeria faces can the country build a security system capable of protecting its citizens while preserving the rule of law.

Rear Admiral Ati-John (rtd) writes from Lagos