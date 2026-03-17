Soludo Inaugurated for Second Term, Declares Anambra Back to Winning Ways

*VP Shettima, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Ooni of Ife, others present

*Shettima: Soludo has shown courage in leadership

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Tuesday took the oath of allegiance and oath of office at his second term inauguration. The event held at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka in the presence of a wide range of guests from within and outside the state.

Soludo arrived the venue of the swearing in ceremony in the company of top dignitaries, including Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, among others.

The event was also attended by elder statesmen like former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and prominent traditional ruler, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Soludo took the oath of allegiance at exactly 11:50 and proceeded to the oath of office which took about five minutes.

He was accompanied by his wife, Dr Nonye Soludo, who stood beside her husband as he took both oaths. He quickly proceeded to sign the oaths in the presence of the Chief Judge of the state at 11:55am amidst applause.

The event marked the begining of another four year journey that would terminate in 2030.

Soludo in his acceptance speech gave a rundown of his tenure so far, declaring that his first four years was for foundation laying, and that the state has returned to its winning ways, after the laying of foundation for infrastructure, tackling insecurity and also chasing away ritualists and other native doctors who encouraged wealth without enterprise.

He said: “Four years ago, we were sworn in and we started working immediately in Okpoko; the largest urban slum in Nigeria. We made a solemn promise then to make you proud.

“Barely three years in office we have delivered over 90 percent of our manifesto. Many of the projects we delivered including Ekwulobia flyover, the new government house were not in our manifesto. We are happy that it was Anambra people that started confessing and proclaiming us as ‘Oluatuegwu’, meaning – the man who does not fear work.

“We are here at the refurbished and expanded Dr Alex Ekwueme Square not just for swearing in but to celebrate you who made it possible. We will never take your support for granted.

“I extend a hand of fellowship to my fellow contestants. Politics is over and it is time for governance and we must enjoin all to join hands to build a better Anambra. I shall continue to be governor of all.”

Soludo further stated that his first four years was dedicated to tackling insecurity, urban regeneration, breaking the jinx of not having a befitting govt house in the state. He added that he has also invested in building leisure and entertainment centre to make the state liveable.

“Suffice it to say that Anambra is now back to winning ways. 64 criminal camps have been dismantled and the debilitating Monday sit at home is over. Traders have returned to market and civil servants are back to work.

“Over the next four years, we are changing to gear four for the prosperity of the generation yet unborn.

Speaking on 2027 presidential poll, Soludo said he would be happy to see an Igbo man in the country’s seat of power, but insisted that the timing wasn’t right. He extolled President Bola Tinubu, describing him as cerebral, while calling on Ndigbo not to waste their votes on anyone else.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima in his address described Soludo as a courageous leader, insisting that he has through his developmental strides shown Anambra people the stuff he is made of.

“Soludo has shown courage and what it means to be a leader. He has worked and there is no doubt that the people of Anambra State have seen what some of us saw in him.

“It is not surprising that his people have voted him again and entrusted him with office. It is not about the brilliance of the man at the top but about his steadiness and courage. This task of leadership is not usually easy. The true burden before us is the reformation of our people.

“From what we have seen, Anambra has every reason to look ahead with hope and happiness,” Shettima said.