Shettima Expected as Soludo is Sworn in Today for Second Term

• Anambra wears new look as security tightens around Awka

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, will today be sworn in for a second term in office at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the state capital.

Soludo had on November 8 last year won re-election in as landslide victory.

Several dignitaries are expected at the event, including Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Ahead of the swearing in ceremony, the state capital is already wearing a new look, with major roads spruced up. The venue of the event has since last week been experiencing upgrade, while major decorations started on Sunday.

Security around the state has also been tightened, with huge security deployment around the state capital, mostly by operatives of the Anambra State police command and their counterpart at Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

While the police deployed operatives, including 100 newly trained and equipped personnel on armed and combat training from Police College, Oji River, NSCDC said it had deployed men for surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Spokesperson of the state police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a press release, said, “The command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has stepped up security advocacy and public sensitisation as well as operations across the state, to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free event.

“Recall that the police command received one hundred (100) well trained and equipped personnel on armed and combat training from the Police College Oji River, a few days ago.

“The officers shall complement the strategically deployed personnel to critical locations, strengthened patrols, and enhanced intelligence gathering to maintain law and order before, during, and after the inauguration ceremony.

“The command also urges residents, stakeholders, and visitors expected for the event to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security personnel as efforts are being made to guarantee the safety of all dignitaries and members of the public.”

The state NSCDC Commandant, Maku Olatunde, told journalists, “The protection of Anambra residents and critical national assets and infrastructure is paramount to us, and my operatives, both armed and others on covert operation, are ready to give this national assignment its best.

“At this point, we cannot allow miscreants and vandals to take advantage of the celebration mood to perpetrate evil against the state and its inhabitants. My personnel are on 24-hour surveillance around dark spots to avert plans of evildoers who may wish to perpetuate their devilish plots.

“We call on the residents of the state to troop out en masse to support the Executive Governor of Anambra State as he takes his oath of office for a second term.”