Ndume Flays Borno Bombings, Wants FG To Prioritise Security, Not 2027 Polls

* Laments that potential voters are dying

* Decries issuance of mere press release

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A member of the 10th National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume, has charged the Bola Tinubu administration to play down on the politics of 2027.

Rather, he advised the government at the centre to focus on governance, particularly the security of lives and property and welfare of the citizenry which is the primary responsibility of government.

Reacting to Monday’s explosions in certain parts of the Maiduguri metropolis, the Borno State capital, the ranking senator expressed grave concern over killings of people in the North-east and other regions who are at the mercy of insurgents and bandits.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, Ndume declared: “We seem to have abandoned the people for politics. The people that will vote are dying.

“President Tinubu should concentrate on governance. He should address safety of Nigerians and their welfare first. If there is no improvement in their welfare and security, the government becomes their enemy.

“He should walk his talk on this emergency on security. The people should see that he is addressing their welfare.

“We are in a state of emergency and he should be seen to be addressing the scary security situation convincingly. A lot of people are still missing from the Ngoshe massacre.”

The Ex-Senate Leader called on security agencies to ramp up their efforts, particularly on investigation and intelligence gathering to nip in the bud, terrorists attacks before it happened.

He said: “Perpetrators of the Maiduguri bombings must be arrested in relation to the explosions. I learnt that one of the Improvised Explosive Devices ( IEDs)

was detonated from a tricycle. That must have been registered with the relevant authority and investigation will expose the owner and that may help in identifying those behind the explosions.”

The Borno South Senator who sympathised with the Borno State Government, the residents of the North-east state and the families of the victims, faulted what he called a mere press statement on the incident from President Tinubu.

Acvording to him, “It is not enough to put up strongly worded press statement. What has happened in Borno and other states in terms of the number of deaths and injuries recorded call for national mourning.

“If President Tinubu can’t visit Borno, he should send Vice-President Kashim Shettima to really assure Nigerians that he cares about their plights.”