  • Tuesday, 17th March, 2026

Insurgency: Over 500,000 People Displaced in Niger

Nigeria | 8 seconds ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Following recent attacks in Niger state, no fewer than 500,000 people are reported to have been displaced from their ancestral homes

The villagers are now in Internally Displaced People’s Camps in Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Kaduna and FCT, with some also residing in Benin Republic.

These shocking revelations were given by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago during the presidential initiative on distribution of food, nutritional items and drugs to the vulnerables affected by humanitarian crisis in Borgu Local Government Area.

Governor Bago said the state in collaboration with the Federal Government and Development partner’s “are working aound the clock to speed up the reunification of IDPs from Borgu with their immediate families”.

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