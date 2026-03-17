  • Tuesday, 17th March, 2026

IGP Visits Maiduguri, Commiserates with Victims of Monday’s Multiple Explosions

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, on Wednesday visited victims of the recent IED explosions who are receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

During the visit, the IGP also went to the Monday Market, one of the sites targeted in the explosions, to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the area.

According to a statement from the Nigeria Police Force, Disu further visited the Borno State Government House and the State Police Command Headquarters to review security arrangements and strengthen coordination among security agencies.

The IGP commiserated with victims and the families of those affected by the tragic incidents, assuring residents of the Force’s unwavering commitment to dismantle the networks responsible and prevent future attacks.

He emphasised that security has been significantly enhanced across Maiduguri, with increased police deployments, heightened surveillance, and robust joint operations aimed at safeguarding lives and property.

Disu reiterated that the Nigerian Police Force remains fully committed to maintaining public safety and forestalling any further threats.

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