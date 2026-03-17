Four Policemen Remanded Over Owode-Onirin Market Massacre

Four Police officers have been remanded at Kirikiri Custodial Centre, over the shooting and killing of seven traders at Owode-Onirin International Spare Parts Market in Kosofe, Lagos. The accused—Manu Bala, 41, Jibrin Samaila, 47, Ibrahim Garuba, 29, and Ibrahim Kashimu, 26—were ordered held, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The officers face a seven-count charge, including conspiracy and murder, relating to the August 27, 2025 attack at the busy market. Prosecutors allege that the accused opened fire on traders with AK-47 rifles, killing six men in cold blood, while others remain under investigation.

Victims named in the charges include Bamidele Dare Mufutau, Adebayo Adewale Mathew, Adeoye Taiye, Abraham Idowu Temilola, Akinboye Oluwaseyi Olamilekan, and Akeem Aderemi Adeoye. The alleged offences contravene Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, prescribing punishments for murder and conspiracy.

Police Prosecutor, Mr. O.W. Ologun, told the court the officers were brought forward to secure a remand order while awaiting the DPP’s guidance to determine if a prima facie case exists. Chief Magistrate Mrs E. Kubeinje, granted the application, ensuring the accused persons remain in custody.

The matter has been adjourned to April 15, 2026, for further mention. Human Rights Lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, representing the victims’ families, hailed the arraignment as a critical step toward justice for the slain traders.

Falana described the killings as “cold-blooded”, and said the victims’ families are awaiting justice. “The souls of the deceased are yearning for justice”, he added, emphasising that the case must be handled transparently and fairly.

The formal charges state that the accused officers and others now at large, conspired to commit felony and unlawfully killed the seven traders at Owode-Onirin Market, Lagos, by shooting them with AK-47 rifles, a crime punishable under the Criminal Law of Lagos State.