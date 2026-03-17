A NEW CHAPTER IN CORRECTIONAL ADMINISTRATION

HENRY UDUTCHAY celebrates Sylvester Nwakuche’s one year stewardship at the Nigeria Correctional Service

On 23rd April 2026, the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) pauses

to celebrate a significant milestone, which is the first anniversary of

the appointment of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche as the substantive Controller General of Corrections (CGC). Though his

stewardship effectively began earlier, when he assumed office in acting capacity on 14th December, 2024, his confirmation on 23rd

April 2025 marked the formal beginning of a new chapter in the evolution of correctional administration in Nigeria. One year on, the

imprints of his sterling leadership are visible across the Service, and

they are quietly transformative, purposeful and deeply human in orientation.

There is no doubt that the appointment of Nwakuche stands as a

testament to the foresight and commitment to institutional renewal

demonstrated by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In selecting a seasoned

correctional professional whose career has been defined by discipline, integrity and reform-mindedness, the President has affirmed his administration’s resolve to strengthen the nation’s security and justice

institutions. The decision has proven to be both timely and strategic, as

the Nigeria Correctional Service continues its transition from a purely custodial system to one rooted in corrections, proper

reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration.

Equal commendation must be extended to the Minister of

Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, whose dynamic leadership and steadfast support have provided the policy environment within which the Controller-General has been able to operate with clarity and

purpose. The synergy between the Ministry and the Service has strengthened institutional coordination and created renewed

momentum for reforms that place professionalism, accountability and

measurable impact at the centre of correctional governance.

Within this one year of substantive leadership, Nwakuche has pursued

a reform agenda that speaks both to the welfare of his personnel and

the transformation of correctional practice. One of the most widely

appreciated milestones has been the regularisation of promotion

processes and the prompt payment of promotion arrears which is an

issue that had historically weighed heavily on staff morale. By ensuring that officers receive not only their deserved promotions but

also the financial recognition attached to them without undue delay, the Controller-General has reaffirmed a fundamental leadership

principle, heralding that the strength of the Service lies in the dignity and motivation of its workforce.

Beyond internal administration, the Controller-General has also widened the horizon of stakeholder engagement. Under his watch, the Service has deepened partnerships with relevant MDAs, civil society

organisations, development partners, faith-based institutions and

philanthropic bodies. These collaborations have brought renewed

attention to reformatory and rehabilitation programmes, educational

opportunities for inmates, skills acquisition initiatives, and reintegration support. In this expanding network of partnerships, the

Service is increasingly being seen not merely as a place of confinement

but as a critical arena for social transformation and behaviour modification.

Equally noteworthy has been his vigorous advocacy for the implementation of non-custodial measures as provided for under the

Nigeria Correctional Service Act 2019 and other extant regulations.

Through sustained engagement

with the judiciary, legal practitioners and justice institutions, the

Controller- General has championed alternatives such as parole,

probation, community service and restorative justice frameworks. This advocacy is gradually shifting the national conversation toward smarter sentencing practices that reduce overcrowding while

promoting accountability and rehabilitation.

Indeed, the past year has revealed a leadership style that is both

pragmatic and visionary. Nwakuche has demonstrated that correctional administration is not merely about managing correctional

facilities; it is about nurturing hope within walls that often appear

hopeless. It is about reminding society that those who have erred can

still be restored, and that a humane correctional system ultimately

strengthens the fabric of public safety as well as national security.

Like a steady lighthouse guiding vessels through uncertain waters, his

administration has provided clarity of direction at a time when correctional services around the world are grappling with questions of

relevance and reform. Under his watch, the Nigeria Correctional Service continues to evolve nay patiently, deliberately and with an eye toward global best practices.

As the Service commemorates this first anniversary of his substantive

appointment, the moment is both celebratory and reflective. It is a

time to acknowledge the strides already made while renewing commitment to the journey ahead. For institutions, like nations, are

shaped by the character of those who lead them.

In the person of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, Nigeria has found a leader

whose calm resolve, administrative discipline and reformist spirit are

gradually writing a new story for criminal justice in the country. And if the first year is any indication, the chapters yet to come promise even greater progress geared

towards a correctional service that is firm in justice, compassionate in

reform, and unflinching in service to the nation.

Chief Udutchay, Public Affairs Analyst, writes from Abuja