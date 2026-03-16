Tinubu Directs Free Nationwide Distribution of Rice for Lent and Ramadan Seasons

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Bola Tinubu has directed the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) to distribute rice across all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in support of citizens observing the ongoing Ramadan and Lenten seasons. Governor of Imo State and Director-General of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who disclosed this in a statement issued at the weekend, said the



initiative was intended to strengthen national unity and demonstrate compassion during a period that held deep spiritual significance for both Muslims and Christians.



Under the directive, Renewed Hope Ambassadors will coordinate the distribution through their nationwide grassroots network to ensure that families across Nigeria benefited from the intervention during the holy season, when both Muslims and Christians were fasting.



A similar intervention was carried out during the last Christmas season, when rice was also distributed to support Nigerians celebrating the festive period.



The effort reflected the administration’s consistent commitment to standing with citizens during important religious and cultural seasons, the statement said.



Both Christian and Muslim communities will receive rice as part of the nationwide distribution effort, reflecting the president’s commitment to inclusivity, solidarity, and shared national values.



Uzodimma said the programme underscored the president’s belief in supporting citizens during the period of fasting, while strengthening interfaith harmony.



According to him, “This initiative reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to unity and compassion. Ramadan and Lent are seasons that remind us of sacrifice, charity, and care for one another.



“Through this distribution, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors will ensure that families across Nigeria feel the spirit of togetherness during this sacred period.”



The distribution will be carried out across nationwide through the state, local government, and ward structures of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to ensure broad reach and transparency.