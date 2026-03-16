Stakeholders Advocate Better Investment in Teen Devt At Enugu Summit

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Stakeholders from government, education and community advocacy sectors in Enugu State have called for increased investment in programmes that empower teenagers with the knowledge, confidence and skills needed to shape their future.

They made the call yesterday in Enugu during the 2026 Teens Impact Summit, organised by the Ugo-Ferdinand Foundation in collaboration with Brook Laurels Academy and other partners with the theme “Built for Impact,”.

Speaking at the event, wife of the Chairman of Igboeze South Local Government Area, Mrs. Ugo-Ferdinand Zikora said that the summit was designed to create a platform where teenagers can discover their potential, build confidence, gain clarity about their future and understand the power they carry within them.

She noted that the difference between young people who succeed and those who struggle often lies in the level of exposure, guidance and mindset they are exposed to early in life.

She explained that every great leader, innovator and nation builder once started as a young person with a dream, stressing that empowering teenagers with the right values and information will help them develop the confidence needed to achieve their goals.

In a keynote address, founder of the David Folaranmi Foundation, Mr. David Folarinmi, warned that addiction among children and teenagers must be closely monitored to prevent long-term damage to their development.

He described drug addiction as a “vision killer” capable of destroying the aspirations of young people, noting that alcohol addiction, gambling and excessive social media use can also negatively affect a person’s health, finances, relationships and overall well being if not properly managed.

Earlier, the wife of the Enugu State Governor, Nkechinyere Mbah, who was represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Barr. Chidimma Egonu, commended the organisers for the initiative.

She said that the administration of Governor Peter Mbah remains committed to supporting programmes that improve the wellbeing of residents and promote the development of young people in the state.