Presidency Takes Over Direct Oversight of Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau 

Sunday Okobi

The long-expected approval for the repositioning of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has been made, by moving the agency from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to reporting directly to the presidency, THISDAY learnt.

The decision, which resolves a long-standing structural contradiction, has placed Nigeria, for the first time, closer to the governance architecture used by the world’s most credible transport safety systems, where accident investigation sits near the centre of national policy oversight.

The presidential approval, conveyed through State House correspondence which was sighted by THISDAY, signed by the Permanent Secretary (General Service Office) for Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar, and transmitted to the Minister of Aviation for immediate implementation on March 11, 2026, also directed the Attorney-General of the Federation to amend the NSIB Establishment Act 2022 to reflect the change and to forward the required amendments to the National Assembly.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau was established through Act No. 35 of 2022, replacing the former Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), which had operated solely within the aviation sector.

The transition from AIB to NSIB reflected an important national recognition that transport safety risks in Nigeria extend well beyond aviation.

The document stated the new Bureau was therefore mandated to investigate accidents across four transport modes: air, marine, rail, and tracked vehicle systems. By law, this made the NSIB Nigeria’s only multimodal accident investigation authority.

Despite this expanded mandate, the Bureau remained administratively under the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

This arrangement created an obvious policy inconsistency. An agency responsible for investigating train derailments, ferry incidents, and pipeline vehicle collisions continued to report to a ministry whose operational focus and regulatory reach lie largely within aviation.

The contradiction raised practical concerns. The aviation ministry neither possesses cross-sector oversight across all transport modes nor the neutral distance required to supervise investigations that may involve agencies and operators outside its jurisdiction.

In effect, a national accident investigation authority with responsibilities across Nigeria’s transport network remained institutionally tied to a single sector ministry.

According to the correspondence, “The president’s decision addresses that gap by relocating the Bureau within a governance structure that better reflects its national mandate.

Accident investigation bodies occupy a distinct role in safety systems. They do not regulate industries, and they do not impose sanctions. Their task is to determine the causes of accidents and issue recommendations that prevent recurrence.

“For this work to retain public trust, investigators must remain independent from the regulators and operators whose actions may come under examination.

“This principle guides several advanced transport safety systems. In the United States, the National Transportation Safety Board operates as an independent federal agency responsible for investigating accidents across aviation, rail, marine, highway, and pipeline transportation.

“Its distance from regulatory bodies allows investigators to determine causal factors and issue recommendations that shape safety improvements across the entire transport network.

“International safety governance increasingly recognises the value of such institutional separation. Studies of accident investigation frameworks show that investigative authorities perform more effectively when they operate with structural independence from regulators.

“Investigators can then identify systemic failures and propose corrective action without regulatory pressure or sectoral influence.

“Nigeria’s decision, therefore, aligns the country more closely with governance models used in advanced transport systems. By positioning the Bureau nearer to the Presidency, investigation findings can feed directly into national decision-making.

“Safety recommendations often require coordinated action from multiple authorities, including regulators, infrastructure agencies, and transport operators.

“A reporting structure linked to the centre of government increases the likelihood that these recommendations translate into concrete policy action.”

It noted further the reform also comes at a moment when Nigeria’s transport network is expanding across multiple sectors.

Aviation serves millions of passengers each year, while rail modernisation projects, maritime activity, and large road transport corridors continue to shape national mobility and trade.

Incidents within such complex systems often reveal deeper structural weaknesses that cut across sectors.

A national investigation authority with a central reporting line can detect these patterns more clearly.

By analysing accident trends across multiple transport modes, the Bureau can identify systemic risks and recommend reforms that strengthen safety across the entire transport network, it added.

The implications extend beyond operational safety. The document said that a credible accident investigation system strengthens public confidence when major incidents occur.

Citizens expect investigations to focus on facts, causes, and prevention rather than institutional protection. An investigation authority that operates with visible independence reinforces that expectation.

It stated further the reform also strengthens Nigeria’s standing with international partners, including aviation safety organisations and global transport regulators that recognise independent accident investigation as a cornerstone of modern safety oversight.

“Within Africa, the move may also carry wider policy significance. Many countries on the continent of Africa still operate accident investigation bodies within sector ministries, a structure that sometimes raises concerns about investigative independence.

“Nigeria’s repositioning of the Bureau introduces a governance model that reflects evolving global practice and may shape future discussions on transport safety reform across the region,” the accident investigation document stated.

“Accident investigations rarely stop at identifying the immediate cause of an incident. They often expose training gaps, infrastructure weaknesses, regulatory lapses, and operational risks that routine oversight may miss. When these lessons reach the highest levels of government, they can inform reforms that prevent future tragedies.

“The repositioning of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, therefore, signals a deeper shift in Nigeria’s transport safety framework.

“By placing accident investigation closer to the centre of government, the Tinubu administration has created a structure where lessons from accidents can translate more directly into policy reform, regulatory action, and safer transport systems across the country,” the correspondence added.