Power Play, Defections and Abaribe’s Unsettled Fate in the Senate

A dramatic wave of defections in the Senate has triggered a profound shift in Nigeria’s legislative politics, reshaping the opposition landscape and igniting a constitutional confrontation that now threatens the seat of one of the chamber’s most outspoken lawmakers, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, whose political future hangs precariously in the balance. Sunday Aborisade reports.

What began as a routine legislative exercise inside the Red Chamber quickly evolved into a gripping political drama that exposed deep fractures within Nigeria’s opposition parties while simultaneously setting the stage for an intense power struggle over the leadership of the minority bloc.

The chain of events unfolded when Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio presided over plenary and read out a series of letters from senators formally announcing their resignation from their political parties.

The announcements came in quick succession, but the political implications were anything but routine.

By the time the session ended, the balance of power within the opposition ranks had shifted dramatically as a number of lawmakers abandoned their former political platforms to embrace the African Democratic Congress, instantly elevating the party into a prominent position within the Senate.

Among the most prominent defectors was former Sokoto State governor and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, whose exit from the Peoples Democratic Party symbolised the growing instability within Nigeria’s once-dominant opposition party.

Tambuwal, in his resignation letter, lamented the persistent internal crisis that has plagued the PDP in recent years.

He described a political environment characterised by leadership disagreements, factional disputes and prolonged litigations which, according to him, have eroded the cohesion of the party and weakened its ability to function effectively as a national political platform.

Tambuwal’s departure was quickly followed by several other lawmakers who also declared their intention to join the ADC.

Among them were Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, Lawal Adamu Usman, Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo, Augustine Akobundu, Ireti Kingibe and Binos Yaroe.

The chamber also received the defection letter of former Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, who announced his decision to leave the PDP and align with the Nigeria Democratic Congress, a political platform he founded.

For many of the lawmakers, the decision to leave their former parties reflected the deep frustration within opposition ranks as internal crises, leadership disputes and factional rivalries continue to undermine party cohesion.

The cumulative effect of the defections was immediate and dramatic.

With nine senators now in its fold, the African Democratic Congress overtook the Peoples Democratic Party to emerge as the leading opposition party in the Senate.

For the PDP, which once dominated Nigeria’s political landscape and held a commanding presence in the National Assembly, the development represents yet another sign of the party’s gradual decline within the legislature.

Yet the real political drama of the day erupted when the Senate President read the defection letter of Enyinnaya Abaribe, the ranking senator representing Abia South.

Unlike other defectors who cited internal crises within their parties as justification for their decision, Abaribe’s letter contained no such explanation.

That omission immediately triggered constitutional concerns among lawmakers.

Under Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution, a legislator is required to vacate his seat if he defects from the political party that sponsored his election, unless the party is divided or engulfed in internal crisis.

The issue was quickly raised by Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who pointed out that the All Progressives Grand Alliance, the party on whose platform Abaribe was elected, was not known to be experiencing any national leadership crisis.

His observation sparked murmurs across the chamber and triggered a tense debate about the constitutional implications of Abaribe’s move.

Rising to defend himself, the Abia South senator insisted that his situation was fundamentally different from that of the other defectors.

According to him, he did not voluntarily abandon his party but was expelled by APGA months earlier.

The senator stated that the party had formally expelled him in September, 2025 and that he possessed documentary evidence to support the claim.

But the Senate leadership was not prepared to accept the explanation without verification. Akpabio pointed out that the Senate had not received any official communication confirming the alleged expulsion and therefore could not rely solely on Abaribe’s claim.

Following consultations among principal officers, the Senate President ruled that Abaribe would be given one week to present documentary proof that APGA indeed expelled him.

If he fails to do so, the Senate may be compelled to invoke constitutional provisions that could lead to the loss of his seat.

Beyond the constitutional arguments playing out on the floor, investigations revealed that intense political manoeuvring had already taken place behind the scenes before the plenary session.

Sources within the Senate disclosed that the leadership of the chamber had mounted several efforts to persuade Abaribe to reconsider his defection.

The anxiety within the Senate hierarchy was rooted in the political consequences that could follow if the Abia lawmaker successfully joins the ADC.

With the African Democratic Congress now the largest opposition party in the Senate, it automatically becomes entitled to produce the minority leadership of the chamber.

This development means that the current Minority Leader, Abba Moro of the PDP, could soon lose the position if the opposition bloc reorganises its leadership to reflect the new party configuration.

Among the names being mentioned as potential successors are Tambuwal and Abaribe.

For many members of the ruling All Progressives Congress caucus, the possibility of Abaribe emerging as the next Minority Leader is deeply unsettling.

Abaribe has long been regarded as one of the most outspoken voices within the Senate, frequently delivering forceful interventions during debates and often challenging the policies of the executive arm of government.

Some senators within the ruling party fear that his emergence as the leader of the opposition could inject a far more confrontational tone into Senate proceedings.

Beyond the battle for minority leadership, the ongoing wave of defections could also have far-reaching implications for the leadership of key Senate committees.

One of the positions likely to be affected is the chairmanship of the Senate Public Accounts Committee, currently held by Senator Aliyu Wadada of Nasarawa West, who was elected on the platform of the Social Democratic Party.

Reports within the Senate indicate that Wadada has also defected to the APC, a move that could cost him the committee chairmanship once his letter is formally read during plenary.

Traditionally, the Public Accounts Committee is chaired by a member of the opposition to strengthen legislative oversight of government finances.

If Wadada officially joins the ruling party, the Senate may be compelled to transfer the position to another opposition senator in order to maintain the institutional balance that governs committee leadership.

Another senator whose position could come under scrutiny is Neda Imasuen, the current chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Imasuen recently defected from the Labour Party to the ruling APC, raising questions about whether he can continue to occupy a committee position that often requires political neutrality in handling sensitive petitions and disciplinary matters.

The Senate leadership may therefore be forced to reconsider the distribution of several committee positions as the political realignments continue to reshape the chamber.

Despite the turbulence within the opposition ranks, the ruling All Progressives Congress still maintains an overwhelming majority in the Senate.

With 87 of the 109 seats, the party retains the numerical strength required to pass legislation, approve executive nominations and shape the legislative agenda of the National Assembly.

Three seats in the Senate remain vacant following the deaths of senators representing Nasarawa North, Enugu North and Rivers South East.

For political observers, the events that unfolded inside the Senate last Thursday may signal the beginning of a broader political realignment ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The gradual erosion of the PDP’s influence within the National Assembly, coupled with the emergence of new opposition platforms such as the ADC and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, suggests that Nigeria’s opposition politics may be entering a new phase of fragmentation and reorganisation.

But in the immediate term, the fate of Abaribe remains the most pressing political question within the Senate. The outspoken Abia senator now faces a seven-day deadline to produce evidence that he was indeed expelled from APGA. His ability to substantiate that claim could determine not only his continued presence in the Senate but also the future leadership of the opposition bloc within the Red Chamber.

In a chamber already defined by shifting alliances and strategic political calculations, the coming days promise to be decisive.

Whether Abaribe survives the constitutional challenge or becomes the first casualty of the Senate’s latest wave of defections may ultimately shape the next chapter of legislative politics in Nigeria’s upper chamber.