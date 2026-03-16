How NAFRC is Shaping Officers for Future Beyond the Uniform through Entrepreneurship, Strategic Leadership 

The Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) has continued to expand efforts aimed at preparing serving military officers for productive engagements beyond their core professional duties. In line with this objective, the centre has enrolled 40 mid level and senior officers for this year’s entrepreneurship and management training programme designed to equip them with practical business and leadership skills that can complement their military careers and support a smooth transition into civilian enterprise in the future. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

In the evolving realities of modern military service, the responsibilities of officers increasingly extend beyond battlefield readiness and strategic command. Across the world, armed forces are recognising the importance of preparing personnel for life after service, ensuring that the transition from military to civilian life is both productive and fulfilling.

In Nigeria, the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) in Oshodi has continued to champion this approach by equipping serving officers with entrepreneurial and management skills that can help them thrive beyond their core military roles.

This year, the centre has enrolled 40 mid level and senior officers for its entrepreneurship and management training programme, an initiative designed to provide officers with practical business knowledge and leadership competencies that complement their professional military experience.

Organised in partnership with the EMPRETEC Nigeria Foundation, the programme has already benefitted more than 312 commissioned officers of the Armed Forces, equipping them with the skills required to navigate the complexities of the civilian business environment while still in active service.

Building Skills Beyond Military Competence

Inaugurating the course at the NAFRC headquarters in Oshodi recently, the Commandant of the centre, Air Vice Marshal Nnaemeka Ilo, said as a highly coveted opportunity for the participating officers, the training was designed to broaden their perspectives and expose them to the dynamics of entrepreneurship and strategic leadership in the civilian sector.

“The course will expose you to the realities of the civilian business environment, sharpen your decision making skills and help you cultivate a mindset of innovation, resilience and adaptability needed to navigate the dynamic world of business and leadership,” he said.

AVM Ilo emphasised that the programme was not a pre retirement initiative. Rather, it was structured to prepare officers early enough for the challenges that often accompany the transition from active military service to civilian life.

He noted that many officers face difficulties adjusting to life outside the military after retirement, particularly in areas such as business management, financial planning and strategic investment.

Although not a pre retirement programme, the Commandant stressed that it would help officers confront the initial challenges of post service life by enabling them to plan and strategise early.

The Demands of Entrepreneurial Success

While encouraging participants to approach the course with seriousness and dedication, the Commandant reminded them that success in entrepreneurship requires far more than creative ideas.

“Success in entrepreneurship is not solely about having a great idea. It requires strategic management, adaptability, financial literacy and unwavering commitment to hard work,” he said.

According to him, the advantage of the NAFRC training is that officers can begin learning how to manage small and medium scale enterprises while still serving in the military. He further explained that many alumni of the centre had gone on to establish thriving businesses across various sectors of the Nigerian economy, including agriculture, logistics, consultancy and manufacturing.

The Commandant challenged the officers to maximise the opportunity provided by the programme, noting that the pursuit of success is a continuous process, just as he reminded them that there was “no finish line in the race to success,” urging them to remain disciplined, innovative and focused throughout the training.

AVM Ilo also acknowledged the support of the Minister of Defence and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for sustaining the programme over the years. He further expressed appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs for nominating officers to participate in the training.

Expanding Access to Entrepreneurship Training

Earlier in his remarks, the Director of Training at the centre, Brigadier General Isang Akpaumontia, said the inauguration marked the official commencement of the first Middle and Senior Level Officers’ Entrepreneurship and Management Course for 2026.

He explained that the programme was conducted in line with the centre’s forecast of events for the year, but as he m announced an important change to the structure of the training schedule. Previously held twice each year, the course will now be conducted quarterly in order to accommodate a larger number of officers and broaden access to the programme.

“For this first quarter course, the Centre received 23 nominations for middle level officers and 17 for senior level officers, making a total of 40 participants,” he said.

He added that the senior officers participating in the programme were drawn from several strategic institutions within the Nigerian military establishment. “The 17 senior officers were drawn from the Defence Headquarters, Defence Intelligence Agency, Defence Space Administration and the three services, Army, Navy and Air Force,” he said.

While noting that other security agencies were yet to nominate participants for the current batch, he expressed optimism that future editions of the programme would attract wider participation from across the national security architecture.

From Agriculture to Business Management

Providing further insight into the structure of the programme, Brigadier General Akpaumontia disclosed that the participants had already completed the initial phase of the course, which focused on agricultural training.

The one week agricultural module covered practical aspects of food production and animal farming, reflecting NAFRC’s commitment to promoting agribusiness as a viable post service career path for military personnel.

With that phase completed, the officers have now moved into the second stage of the programme, which focuses on entrepreneurship and business management training facilitated by the EMPRETEC Nigeria Foundation.

The Director of Training reminded the participants that discipline and commitment would remain essential throughout the duration of the programme.

Strengthening the EMPRETEC Partnership

In her remarks, the Country Representative of EMPRETEC Nigeria, Mrs Onari Duke, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to strengthening its collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre.

Duke, who was represented by EMPRETEC Director, Dr. Lenny Omololu Omoyinmi, said the partnership was an example of how strategic cooperation between institutions can empower military officers with the knowledge and tools required for success beyond active service.

Noting the the the programme had already concluded its foundational two week segment for the mid level course, which covered agricultural management and introductory entrepreneurship training, she added that participants will now transition fully into a comprehensive entrepreneurship and management module designed to address the unique leadership and operational challenges faced by military officers.

Stressing that the programme exemplifies the effective collaboration between EMPRETEC and NAFRC, demonstrating our shared commitment to equipping officers with the skills necessary for success, she said the curriculum was carefully structured for different responsibilities and career stages of the participating officers.

While for senior officers, the modules include 21st Century Leadership Challenges, Strategic Profitability, Project Management, Corporate Governance and Conflict Resolution, the mid level officers, on the other hand, will focus on areas such as interpersonal skills, legal structures for business sustainability, transformational leadership, sales and marketing tools, as well as healthy ageing and wellness.

Preparing Leaders for the Future

The 2026 Course 17 will be delivered through a combination of lectures, workshops and strategic excursions, providing participants with both theoretical knowledge and practical exposure to real world business environments.

At the end of the programme, the officers will participate in a graduation ceremony where their performance throughout the training will be assessed and formally recognised.

Beyond the certificates and commendations, however, the true value of the programme lies in its broader mission: preparing military leaders not only for the demands of national defence, but also for productive and impactful roles in Nigeria’s economic and social development.

As the Nigerian Armed Forces continue to evolve in response to changing national and global realities, initiatives such as the NAFRC entrepreneurship programme underscore an important truth, that leadership, discipline and innovation cultivated in the military can become powerful tools for building businesses, communities and a stronger nation long after the uniform is retired.