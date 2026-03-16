Delta Govt Approves Expansion of Hostel Facilities for Tertiary Institutions

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State Government has announced approval of the construction of male and female hostels across nine state-owned tertiary institutions, in a major move to address accommodation challenges confronting thousands of students in the institutions.

The State Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Nyerhovwo Tonukari, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at the weekend.

Tonukari described the decision as a significant step forward for students and their parents, noting that the rising student population in the state’s tertiary institutions has put pressure on facilities including hostel accommodation across the various institutions.

He said that recent figures presented during the convocation ceremonies of the three newly established universities in the state showed that the three institutions alone currently have about 40,000 students.

For instance, Delta State University, Abraka currently has more than 35,000 students, while its hostel facilities can only accommodate about 2,000 students while the newer universities have even fewer hostel spaces capable of housing only a few hundred students, he further revealed.

Therefore, the state executive council approved the construction of two hostel blocks, one for male students and one for female students, in each of the nine state owned tertiary institutions.

The council also approved the reconstruction and completion of the abandoned Senate Building at Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka, Tonukari further revealed, adding the project was originally awarded in 2010 but has remained uncompleted till the latest intervention by the state government.

“Today, that building has been approved for reconstruction and completion, which is very good news for the university,” Tonukari said.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Godknows Angele, assured the Ministry of Housing would ensure effective supervision and timely delivery of the approved projects through diligent supervision and monitoring of the projects.