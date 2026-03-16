Delta Braces For ‘State Police’, Approves N34bn Divisional Police Headquarters for 25 LGAs, SPU 

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State Government has approved the construction of what it termed “state-of-the-art divisional police headquarters” across the 25 local government areas of the state towards the take-off of the much-talked-about State Police in line with the security policy of Tinubu administration.

The approvals are also part of efforts of the Oborevwori to further strengthen the security architecture of Delta State, the State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, pointed out while briefing newsmen at the weekend on highlights of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The commissioner noted that EXCO also approved the building of Special Police Protection Unit (SPU) in the state, adding that the huge security decision was in furtherance of Governor Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda and underscoring the administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of the people of the state.

The police security projects, Aniagwu disclosed, would cost over N34 billion.

Aniagwu said that the meeting dwelt essentially on projects meant to improve the livelihoods of the citizens.

He said, “Principal among the decisions reached today hinge on the number one responsibility of government, which is the security of lives and property.

“Flowing from that, and ahead of the federal government’s policy on state policing, the state government today approved the construction of state-of-the-art divisional police headquarters in the 25 local government areas of the state. That means we are going to have 25 of such facilities.

“In addition, the Executive Council also approved the establishment of a Special Police Protection Unit. These two projects together will gulp over N34 billion.

“Even though Delta today ranks as one of the most secure and safest states to live in Nigeria, our government believes that we need to take it a notch higher.

“With the federal government favourably disposed to allowing state policing across the country, there is the need for us to move ahead of others, and that is why the approval has been given.”

He added that the state commissioner for housing had been duly directed to commence necessary processes to ensure the projects are executed without delay.

However, Aniagwu disclosed that EXCO also approved several other projects across different sectors, including extensive housing projects for the Judiciary and road infrastructure in coastal communities, “aimed at improving connectivity and boosting socio-economic development across the state.”