Bala Wunti Expands Digital Access in Bauchi State

– 32 tertiary institutions benefit from free internet initiative

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State has taken a significant step toward strengthening academic excellence and youth empowerment as notable philanthropist, Dr. Bala Wunti, continues to invest in the intellectual development of the next generation through a statewide digital connectivity initiative.

Under this initiative, 32 tertiary institutions across Bauchi State have been connected to free internet services, with 61 internet devices installed to provide students with reliable access to digital resources for learning, research, and innovation.

The beneficiary institutions include prominent academic and professional training centres such as Aliko Dangote School of Nursing, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), The Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, Federal College of Education Jama’are, Sa’adu Zungur University, and several colleges of health sciences, education, agriculture, and Islamic studies across the state.

The initiative is part of Dr. Bala Wunti’s broader vision to nurture a new generation of informed, skilled, and responsible leaders, recognizing that access to knowledge and digital connectivity is essential in shaping future leadership.

Speaking on the significance of the programme over the Weekend, Dr. Wunti emphasized that empowering students with the tools for learning is not only an investment in education but also in leadership recruitment, mentorship, and sustainable succession for the future of Bauchi State and Nigeria.

According to Wunti, today’s students represent the leaders, innovators, policymakers, and professionals of tomorrow, and providing them with access to modern learning infrastructure will help them compete effectively in an increasingly digital world.

The free internet initiative ensures that students in the 32 tertiary institutions can now access global academic resources, collaborate on research, develop digital skills, and explore innovative solutions to societal challenges.

Observers have noted the initiative reflects Dr. Wunti’s commitment to youth development and his belief in building leadership capacity from the grassroots, creating opportunities for young people to grow intellectually and professionally.

Students across the beneficiary institutions have welcomed the development, describing it as a timely intervention that will significantly enhance research, academic performance, and innovation.

Dr. Wunti who has sponsored several educational intervention programmes and sponsored scores to tertiary education levels, urged students to make responsible and productive use of the opportunity.

He also stressed that education remains the most powerful foundation for personal success and societal progress.

He further assured the initiative represents only the beginning of a broader agenda focused on mentorship, capacity building, and creating pathways for young people to contribute meaningfully to leadership and governance.

“We have realized that digital infrastructure is what’s needed today to connect our youth to the global community. This comes along with multitude of opportunities waiting to be explored, and that’s why we’re making our own little contribution in this regard. As we invest in education today, we are also shaping the leadership of tomorrow,” Wunti said.

The initiative stands as a testament to Dr. Bala Wunti’s enduring commitment to human capital development, mentorship, and the cultivation of a new generation of leaders who will drive progress in Bauchi State and beyond.