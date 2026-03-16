Advancing Peace Building, Conflict Prevention and Shared Responsibility in Strengthening Security Systems

Nigeria’s growing security threats have highlighted the need for stronger collaboration among government agencies, private security providers, community leaders and civil society groups. At a stakeholder engagement in Lagos organised by Halogen Security Company and the Rotary Club of Omole Golden, experts stressed that lasting peace and effective conflict prevention will depend on shared responsibility, early intervention and stronger community-based security systems. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Nigeria’s increasingly complex security landscape requires more than reactive responses from law enforcement agencies; it demands sustained collaboration between government institutions, private security providers, community leaders and civil society. This formed the central thrust of discussions when Halogen Security Company recently convened a strategic stakeholder engagement session focused on peace building and conflict prevention in Lagos.

The session, organised in partnership with the Rotary Club of Omole Golden, brought together key security actors to examine Nigeria’s evolving security threats and explore preventive approaches to conflict management. The gathering also highlighted the need for shared responsibility in strengthening security systems across communities.

The event, themed “Peace Building and Conflict Prevention,” forms part of Halogen’s ongoing efforts to deepen community engagement and promote collaborative security solutions through dialogue and multi stakeholder partnerships.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Adewale Adeagbo, Director of the Centre of Excellence at Halogen Security Company, presented insights from the organisation’s forthcoming security outlook report. According to him, kidnapping, terrorism, insurgency and community disputes remain among the most urgent threats confronting Nigerians today.

Understanding the Nature of Peace and Conflict

Adeagbo’s presentation, titled “The State of Security in Nigeria: Peace Building and Conflict Prevention – A Part of the Solution?”, explored the deeper meaning of peace and conflict, emphasising that effective security strategies must address the underlying causes of violence and social disputes.

According to him, peace studies often distinguish between negative peace and positive peace. Negative peace refers to the temporary absence of violence or open conflict, while positive peace reflects a more sustainable condition in which social justice, equitable access to resources, accountable governance and stable institutions combine to foster long term stability.

To illustrate the complex drivers of conflict, Adeagbo highlighted several theoretical perspectives that scholars use to understand violence and social instability.

The philosophical or idealist theory views peace as the natural and original state of human existence. In this perspective, conflict arises when societies drift away from this ideal condition.

The sociological or structural theory, on the other hand, emphasises the role of social institutions such as schools, legislatures, courts and the armed forces in maintaining stability. When these institutions fail to perform their functions effectively, crime and social unrest often emerge.

Another perspective, the biological theory, argues that human beings are instinctively driven by the need for survival and self preservation, which can sometimes manifest as aggressive behaviour.

The economic or human needs theory identifies competition for economic resources as a major driver of conflict. In such situations, struggles over access to land, wealth or political power often lead to violence. In extreme cases, some individuals and groups profit from instability, a phenomenon researchers describe as the activities of “conflict entrepreneurs.”

The psycho cultural theory adds another dimension, suggesting that deeply rooted cultural identities and ethnic affiliations can also fuel conflict, particularly when discrimination or marginalisation occurs.

Similarly, the frustration aggression theory explains how individuals or communities may resort to violence when their legitimate needs and aspirations are persistently denied. Historical grievances, economic hardship and social exclusion can all intensify such frustrations.

Taken together, Adeagbo argued, these theories reinforce the importance of addressing structural inequalities, social grievances and economic deprivation if societies are to achieve lasting peace.

Global Trends and Their Local Implications

While Nigeria faces its own unique security challenges, Adeagbo emphasised that the country’s situation cannot be separated from broader global trends.

According to global peace assessments, peace conditions around the world have deteriorated steadily over the past decade. The number of active conflicts has risen significantly, with 59 state based conflicts recorded globally and over 152,000 conflict related deaths in 2024 alone.

At the same time, new risks are reshaping the global security landscape. These include the spread of misinformation and disinformation, environmental degradation, geopolitical rivalries, cyber threats and increasing militarisation.

The economic cost of violence has also reached staggering levels, with global estimates indicating that conflict and insecurity now impose trillions of dollars in economic losses annually. For Nigeria, these global dynamics intersect with domestic challenges such as poverty, governance gaps, youth unemployment and weak institutional capacity.

Nigeria’s Security Reality

Data presented during the stakeholder engagement painted a sobering picture of the country’s security environment.

Kidnapping, armed robbery, attacks on highways, terrorism, communal conflicts, cybercrime, cultism and gang violence remain among the most pressing threats confronting both individuals and communities.

Operational costs for businesses and organisations have also increased significantly due to rising security expenditures. To better understand public perception of the security situation, a survey was conducted in 2026. The survey gathered 273 responses over an eight day period, offering insights into how Nigerians experience security in their daily lives.

The results revealed widespread anxiety among respondents. Twenty nine per cent described the security situation as uncertain, 22 per cent said they felt insecure, while 32 per cent reported feeling very insecure and fearful for their safety and that of their families.

Even more striking was the finding that four out of every ten respondents had been directly affected by a security incident within the past year, while eight out of ten said someone they knew had been a victim of such incidents.

Kidnapping emerged as the most concerning threat for many respondents, followed by armed robbery and attacks on the road.

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, perceptions remained mixed. While some respondents expressed cautious optimism that the situation might improve slightly, a significant number believed conditions could worsen or remain unpredictable.

From Reactive Responses to Preventive Strategies

Against this backdrop, Adeagbo stressed the urgent need to move from passive concern to active participation in security solutions. “Effective peace building requires structured frameworks, shared responsibility, and a shift from reactive responses to preventive strategies. Security is not the sole preserve of government agencies; it is a collective national obligation.”

According to him, conflict prevention must begin with addressing the fundamental needs of individuals and communities. Basic human needs such as shelter, food, recognition and economic opportunity play a critical role in shaping social stability.

When these needs are unmet, frustration can accumulate and eventually manifest in violence or social unrest. Preventive diplomacy, he explained, offers a proactive framework for addressing emerging tensions before they escalate into full blown conflicts.

Collaboration as Foundation of Security

The stakeholder session attracted a wide range of institutional representatives, reflecting the need for coordinated responses to security challenges.

Among those present were the Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, CP Jimoh Moshood (now AIG); the Director of the Department of State Services in Lagos, Mr. Babajide Adisa; the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Lagos, Mr. Adedotun Keshinro; the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan; and Jubril Oshodi, Head of Journey and Logistics at the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

Also present were Lanre Showunmi, Group Chief Operating Officer of Halogen Security Company, and Rtn. Adekunmilola Adio Moses, President of the Rotary Club of Omole Golden. The diversity of participants underscored the importance of collaboration between public institutions, private organisations and community groups.

Speaking at the event, CP Moshood emphasised the critical role of partnerships in strengthening security outcomes. “No single agency can secure Nigeria alone. The partnership between private security companies like Halogen, community leaders and law enforcement is essential for intelligence gathering, rapid response and public trust. When citizens are confident in the system, they become active participants in their own safety.”

Role of Communities in Peace Building

Participants at the engagement also highlighted the vital role of civic organisations in advancing peace initiatives. According to Rtn. Adekunmilola Adio Moses, peace building must be understood as a deliberate and structured process that requires sustained community involvement.

“Peace building is not an abstract concept; it is a deliberate, structured effort that requires civic engagement and institutional collaboration. Our partnership with Halogen Group reflects our shared belief that sustainable security begins at the community level, and that every citizen has a role to play in fostering stability.”

Participants agreed that stronger community engagement improves information sharing, enhances early warning systems and helps build trust between citizens and security agencies.

Towards a Framework for Sustainable Peace

Throughout the discussions, experts emphasised that conflict is an inevitable part of human interaction, but its escalation into violence can often be prevented through early dialogue and effective mediation.

Skills such as emotional intelligence, empathy, active listening and perspective taking were highlighted as essential tools for resolving disputes constructively. Participants also stressed that understanding the context, background and interests of parties involved in a conflict is critical to achieving lasting solutions.

In concluding the engagement, several recommendations were put forward. These included promoting good governance by electing leaders of integrity, encouraging non governmental organisations to expand peace building initiatives, and ensuring that trained professionals handle conflict analysis and resolution.

For Halogen Security Company, convening such engagements reflects a broader commitment to strengthening security awareness and professional standards across Nigeria.

Founded in 1992, the organisation has grown into one of the country’s leading security risk management companies, operating across all 36 states of the federation with more than 20,000 trained personnel. Through its specialised subsidiaries, Halogen provides services ranging from manned guarding and remote surveillance to identity management, cybersecurity, secured mobility and professional security training.

With more than three decades of experience in the industry, the organisation continues to position itself as a leading platform for dialogue, innovation and collaboration in Nigeria’s evolving security ecosystem.

As Nigeria grapples with increasingly sophisticated security threats, the message from the Lagos engagement was unmistakable: lasting peace will depend not only on enforcement but on cooperation, inclusion and proactive measures designed to prevent conflicts before they erupt.