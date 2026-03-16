2027: Ogun Political Group, Omoluabi Movement, Begins Mobilisation For APC Candidates

…plans empowerment for 30,000 members

Omoluabi Movement, the most popular grassroots political group in Ogun State, has reaffirmed its commitment to mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the senatorial ambition of Governor Dapo Abiodun, and the governorship aspiration of Senator Solomon Adeola, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement released to journalists in Abeokuta over the weekend, through the State Director of Media and Publicity, Oluseun Joshua, the movement stated that it had intensified efforts to strengthen grassroots mobilisation for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the state.

In the statement signed by the Convener of the movement, Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde, asserted that the mobilisation drive is aimed at expanding outreach and encouraging active political participation among members, which it said currently exceeds 30,000 across Ogun State’s three senatorial districts.

Disclosed that the group had commenced statewide mobilisation activities with the deployment of newly unveiled buses to enhance coordination and grassroots engagement. Adding that plans were underway to empower over 30,000 registered members of the movement.

“We began our mobilisation exercise a few days ago across Ogun State, deploying 27 buses to various communities. This effort is primarily focused on rallying support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates in the state,”.

The Convener, Armstrong Akintunde in the statement clarified further that the Omoluabi Movement is not affiliated with any similarly named political group associated with former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

“Our Omoluabi Movement is different and has no connection with what the former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Aregbesola, is associated with, as speculated by some individuals. The name ‘Omoluabi’ is a common Yoruba concept and is not tied to any political figure. Our focus remains mobilising support for APC candidates in Ogun State, with plans for future expansion,” – Akintunde added.

He explained that the introduction of the buses formed part of a strategic initiative to strengthen grassroots engagement and improve organisational efficiency within the movement.

“Our vision is to nurture a political culture anchored on the Omoluabi ethos-integrity, accountability, service, and respect for democratic values,” he said.

The statement further noted that the name “Omoluabi” reflects the group’s guiding philosophy centred on responsibility, integrity, and progressive leadership, stressing that its activities are dedicated to mobilising support for APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

According to the group, the name was inspired by remarks made by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, during a visit for the official unveiling and royal blessing of the 27 buses.

The movement listed its key objectives as building strong grassroots structures to support President Tinubu’s re-election bid, Governor Abiodun’s senatorial ambition, and the emergence of Senator Solomon Adeola as governor of Ogun State in 2027, alongside other APC candidates contesting National and State Assembly seats.

“The movement’s mission is rooted in promoting participatory democracy, good governance, and sustained political engagement at the community level,” the statement added.

It also emphasised its commitment to bridging the gap between leadership and citizens through political awareness, civic responsibility, and inclusive development initiatives aligned with the aspirations of Ogun State residents.