2027: Ex-THISDAY Editor, Issa-Onilu, Past APC Chair, BOB, Join Kwara Guber Race

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has joined the governorship race in Kwara State ahead of the 2027 general election.

Also, at the weekend, the immediate past Kwara State chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB), has declared his interest in the race.

However, Issa-Onilu, a former Group Politics Editor at THISDAY Newspapers is also contesting on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, a party he once spoke for at the national level.

Already, he has commenced consultations with the APC members and leaders ahead of the primary of the party in line with the revised timetable announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

THISDAY investigations revealed over the weekend, an electronic flyer adorned with Onilu’s picture and accompanied with a catch phrase “Kwara’n re waju’.”

The former ex-THISDAY editor when contacted, confirmed he was seeking the mandate of the people of the state to vie for the governorship position of the state in the 2027 election.

The decision of Issa-Onilu to throw his hat into the gubernatorial ring came barely few weeks to the primary elections of political parties in line with revised timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the same time, the immediate past Kwara State chairman of the APC, Bolarinwa has declared his interest in the governorship race.

Bolarinwa, fondly called “BOB”, it was gathered, has started consultations with the APC members and leaders across the three senatorial districts of the state.

A close associate to the politician, who spoke with THISDAY in Ilorin, weekend, said, the former APC chairman possessed all its takes to takeover the mantle of leadership of the state from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq after the completion of his second term in office.

“Hon. Bolarinwa is a grassroot man to the core that had worked for the return of progressives to the governance of the state during the 2019 and 2023 elections in the state.

“That historic victory ushered in people-centered governance under the leadership of His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, which has been sustained to date. Choosing B.O.B, therefore, will ensure seamless continuity in governance and development,” he stated.