Tinubu Performing Well Across Sectors, Yakubu Gowon

•Says president doing his best to tackle security challenges

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon yesterday gave President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a pass mark on his performance in office, saying the Nigerian leader is doing his best across key sectors of governance.

Gowon spoke with journalists after paying a courtesy visit to the President at the State House, Abuja, where he said he came primarily to appreciate the efforts of the administration and to encourage the President in his leadership of the country.

“I came to see him and to thank him for all the good works that he’s doing for the country. We had to look at all the good work that the President is doing and the progress that Nigeria is making economically and otherwise”, the elder statesman said.

The former military leader, who governed Nigeria from 1966 to 1975, noted that the country is witnessing progress under Tinubu’s leadership and expressed satisfaction with the direction of governance.

When asked by journalists what areas the President should improve upon as his administration progresses, Gowon declined to single out any particular sector, stressing that Tinubu appears to be addressing national challenges across the board.

“Isn’t he doing the best he can all round?” he asked rhetorically, adding “so there is no particular place, every other area; political, economic, social, etc.”

Gowon also acknowledged the complexity of Nigeria’s security challenges but maintained that the President is taking necessary steps to confront the situation in the interest of the country.

“And, of course, the major problem that we have today, the security area, he’s doing everything to deal with those for the good of all Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, leadership requires balancing multiple priorities simultaneously, and the President must continue to safeguard Nigeria’s interests across all sectors.

“He’s got to look after the interests of Nigeria in all areas, and I’m happy about that,” Gowon added.

The elder statesman, widely regarded as a voice of national reconciliation and peace, was also asked about the message he would give Nigerians amid the current challenges facing the country.

Responding, Gowon said the responsibility of addressing such issues ultimately rests with the government, expressing confidence that the administration is handling the situation as best as possible.

“If I say that the problem that is happening today, it is only the government today, that’s Mr. President, that can really deal with it, and he is dealing with it the best he can without creating any problem for Nigerians and for the country,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the efforts of the government would eventually yield the peace and stability the nation seeks.

“The government is handling it the best it can to ensure that Nigeria, in the end, achieves the peace that it deserves, that it requires and it deserves,” Gowon said.

The visit by the former Head of State comes amid ongoing consultations and engagements between President Tinubu and prominent national leaders on governance, security, and national development.