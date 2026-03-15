Sevilla Coach Charges Akor Adams Ahead of Barcelona Showdown

S

evilla coach, Matias Almeyda has urged Super Eagles striker, Akor Adams to be on top of his game in their league showdown against Barcelona tomorrow evening.

The 25-year-old has scored the most goals for the club in the La Liga this season (7), and was on the scoresheet when Sevilla secured a 4-1 win over Hansi Flick’s side earlier in the season.

Akor has gone on to score five more goals since then, but his manager has urged him to do more, especially against big teams.

Los Rojiblancos are currently 15th on the La Liga table, six points above the relegation spots; hence, their need for a big win against Barca.

Given he’s the club’s top scorer, coach Almeyda has made him aware of his responsibilities and lauded him for his hard work in training.

“Well, what I can tell is that he [Akor Adams] is doing well,” the Argentine coach said in quotes revealed by Futbol Fantasy.

“Like all his teammates, he’s motivated, aware of what’s at stake. Everything we’re playing for is very close, and everyone is important. And whenever the strikers score, that’s what we need.

“So I’d say that after scoring a goal, he must be very motivated. Especially with the opponent we’re going to face,” Almeyda concluded.

Barcelona will be looking to secure all three points in a bid to maintain their position on the La Liga table.