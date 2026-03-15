NCAA Summons Air Peace Over Unexplained Disruptions, Delayed Refunds, Compensations

•No passenger was abandoned or left stranded at any point, says airline

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Air Peace has been summoned to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) headquarters for an urgent meeting over the unexplained disruptions, including complaints received yesterday from passengers on the Heathrow-Abuja flight who were rerouted via Gatwick-Lagos-Abuja and left stranded in Lagos because of a reported cracked windshield.

However, in a swift response, Air Peace has clarified that no passenger was abandoned or left stranded at any point during its handling of the situation under reference.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, Michael Achimugu, in a post on his X handle yesterday, noted: “We will not tolerate any abandonment of paying passengers. While the authority continues to support domestic carriers, we hold all operators to the strictest standards.

“An investigation into these disruptions will be conducted and appropriate action taken as usual based on the facts of the incident as enshrined in Part 19 of the NCAA regulations 2023.”

Achimugu added that the NCAA, as Nigeria’s sole regulatory agency for civil aviation, remained committed to protecting the rights of all stakeholders.

Reacting to the allegations, Air Peace has clarified that no passenger was abandoned or left stranded at any point during its handling of the situation under reference.

Regarding the Abuja–London flight disruption, the airline stated that the comments circulating on social media suggesting that passengers on its Abuja–London service were abandoned after an air return on March 13, 2026, were false.

A statement issued yesterday by the airline hinted that the decision to return to base was strictly in line with established aviation safety protocols.

“The air return occurred due to a windshield crack suspected to be caused by a bird strike on our Abuja–London (Heathrow) flight.”

According to Air Peace, the aircraft safely returned to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, where all passengers disembarked, and its engineering team commenced the necessary technical checks.

“In line with our standard passenger care procedures and global aviation best practices, all affected passengers were well taken care of. We reiterate that no single passenger was left stranded.

“We immediately provided passengers with options of flying out the same day through our Lagos-Gatwick route or flying the following day through Abuja to London. The majority of passengers were flown to Lagos free of charge to join our Lagos-Gatwick flight. Some preferred to fly the next day through Abuja.

“Hotel accommodation was provided to those who needed it. We therefore respectfully clarify that the characterization of passengers as abandoned or stranded is inaccurate and wonder where this narrative originated.

“As a responsible airline, Air Peace maintains a strong and cooperative working relationship with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and remains fully committed to regulatory compliance, passenger protection, and operational transparency.

“Air Peace deeply appreciates the patience and understanding shown by our valued passengers and the traveling public during the disruption.

“We decry the deliberate bashing and persistent hounding of Air Peace for unfounded reasons.”

The airline insisted that safety remains the cornerstone of its operations, adding, “and we will continue to uphold the highest standards while delivering safe, reliable, and world-class air transport services across our domestic and international network.”