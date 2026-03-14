Zenith Bank Partners Visa to Launch Signature Card for Affluent Customers

Sunday Ehigiator





Zenith Bank has partnered with Visa to introduce the Visa Signature Card, a premium payment product designed to serve affluent customers with enhanced global lifestyle benefits, travel privileges and exclusive merchant offers.



Speaking during the unveiling, General Manager, Retail Group, Zenith Bank, Emmanuel Lanre Oladimeji, said the initiative was aimed at strengthening the bank’s long-standing focus on high-value customers and expanding the range of premium financial solutions available to them.



According to him, “What we are launching today is to scale up what Zenith Bank is already known for. We serve the affluent customers of the market today and we have existing products specifically designed for this customer base.”



He added that the collaboration with Visa represents a deeper level of engagement with the bank’s globally mobile clientele.



“Our alignment with Visa today is to launch the Visa Signature Card, which is another scale and another level in terms of our connection with the customer base of the bank. It is designed specifically for customers who value convenience and who are internationally mobile, so we can serve them wherever they go,” Oladimeji said.



Also speaking, Director of Marketing at Visa, Seun Adaramola, explained that the product was built around the lifestyle patterns of affluent customers, particularly their travel, shopping and everyday payment needs.



“As mentioned by the Zenith Bank leadership team, Visa is partnering with Zenith Bank to provide a unique value proposition for affluent customers,” he said.



Adaramola noted that research conducted by Visa informed the design of the product’s benefits and offers.



“What we have tried to do is design the value proposition based on their lifestyle. We know these customers travel frequently, they are interested in shopping, wellness and lifestyle experiences, and even when they are at home they still have everyday payment needs,” he said.



He added that the Visa Signature Card provides a combination of global and domestic benefits through partnerships with merchants worldwide.



“With this product, cardholders can access unique benefits on the card, including global offers and local offers. Visa has partnered with different merchants globally so that when these customers travel abroad and use their cards, they can receive discounts and benefits,” Adaramola explained.



He further stated that the card also provides access to airport lounges and travel-related services across several destinations.



“For us, it is not just a product. It is about unlocking a lifestyle. It gives customers access to airport lounges across many parts of the world and allows them to enjoy benefits that enhance the lifestyle they are accustomed to,” he said.

Adaramola further emphasised that the product differentiates itself by combining both international and local lifestyle benefits within a single payment solution.



“What differentiates this card is that it takes a holistic approach. Some products focus mainly on domestic benefits while others focus on cross-border payments, but what we have done is bring everything together,” he said.



“These premium cards are beyond just payment products; they provide access to lifestyle benefits that these customers truly need.”



On the target segment for the product, Assistant General Manager and Head of Card Services at Zenith Bank, Celestina Appeal, said the bank defines affluent customers as individuals with significant spending capacity and financial turnover.



“In Zenith Bank, when we talk about affluent customers, we are referring to people with turnover from N25 million and above. This set of customers is known for travelling and high spending, and they want their products delivered in a very convenient way,” she said.



Appeal noted that spending behaviour often reflects the lifestyle and preferences of this category of customers.



“You can identify them from where they spend their time. These are people who shop in high-end stores abroad and also patronise premium restaurants and luxury outlets locally,” she explained.



She also described affluence as a progression in the bank’s customer journey.



“Affluence is a journey. Customers often begin with the Gold card, then move to Platinum, then to Visa Signature and eventually to Visa Infinite,” Appeal said.



The Visa Signature Card also includes additional features such as concierge services, purchase protection and travel assistance, enabling cardholders to access support services and exclusive privileges while travelling or making premium purchases globally.