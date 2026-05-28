Yoruba Group Seeks Regional Action against Rising Insecurity in South-west

James Emejo in Abuja

Yoruba leaders under the aegis of the Oduduwa Development and Integrity Organisation (ODIO) have called for urgent regional collaboration to stem the growing wave of killings and abductions across the South-west.

The call came during a courtesy visit by the leadership of ODIO to the corporate office of The Game Changer Group (TGCG), a prominent Nigerian socio-political organization active in grassroots mobilisation and national advocacy.

The Director-General of TGCG, Alhaji Bolaji Raji, warned that the worsening insecurity in the region must not be allowed to spiral further.

ODIO, a coalition of Yoruba groups drawn from Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Kwara and Kogi states, advocates the protection of Yoruba interests and cultural heritage.

Raji, who was recently appointed Grand Patron of the organisation, described the increasing cases of kidnappings and killings in the region as disturbing, stressing that Yoruba leaders must unite to confront the security threat.

According to him, insecurity has become a national challenge that requires collective action beyond ethnic or political considerations.

He said, “This is a sad development that affects the entire country, not just one tribe. As a Yoruba leader, I will do my best to prevent insecurity from spreading throughout Yorubaland. We will work to curtail and stop it permanently.”

He said, “Yorubas are never afraid to face reality. We are ready to tackle it and by God’s grace we shall overcome it.”

Speaking during the visit, ODIO Director-General, Otunba Olusola Orelaja, said farming activities and livelihoods across parts of the South-west were increasingly under threat from armed groups and criminal elements.

He warned that the security situation in the region had become precarious and urged governors in the South-west to strengthen collaboration in tackling the menace before it deteriorates further.

“We observe their movements with their cattle, recognising Nigeria as our shared home. However, our tolerance ends when our safety is compromised,” he said.

Orelaja recalled that the late former governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, had anticipated the security threat in the region, leading to the establishment of the Amotekun security outfit.

According to him, decisive action by state governments has become necessary to prevent further bloodshed and displacement of communities.

He said, “We are actively engaging governors in the region because we cannot continue to watch our people being killed.”

The South-west has witnessed rising attacks by gunmen in recent months, including kidnappings and killings in several communities.

One of the recent incidents occurred in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, where scores of students were abducted during attacks on Community High School and Yawota Baptist School in Oriire area of the state.

A mathematics teacher, Michael Oyedokun, who was kidnapped alongside students and members of staff, was later reportedly killed in captivity.

During the attack, an assistant headmaster, Joel Adesiyan, and a commercial motorcyclist were also shot dead by the assailants.

Similarly, in Kwara State, over 200 persons were reportedly abducted in separate attacks, including 176 victims in a single incident in February.

There were also reports of the abduction of officials of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria in Ogun State while distributing seedlings to farmers.