Sandra Eze: I Walked Away from

Fame to Rediscover Myself

Actress Sandra Eze is not one of your regular faces but often makes an impression when given the opportunity in the entertainment scene in Nigeria. Also an OAP, TV show host, and model, Sanzye, as she’s fondly called, has taken a path in tune with her career desires and aspirations. She speaks to Ferdinand Ekechukwu, revealing that, contrary to some opinion, she didn’t quit acting and would be crazy to have done that if she had. She shares her thoughts on the industry and more about her personality. Excerpts:

What have you been up to lately?

I’ve been gathering experiences, a lot of it, which mostly involved building stronger relationship with God. I just got back from a very long holiday/retreat and prior that, I spent over two years in Abuja studying as a student in Koinonia School of Ministry and serving in the sanctuary department. I’m grateful I got to be mentored by Apostle Joshua Selman. I also worked briefly in the corporate world as a Business Development Assistant.

At some point of recent, one thought you have ‘japa’? Do you have any of such plan?

(Laughs out loud), After the last elections, it is safe to say that Nigeria finally broke me. However, I haven’t ‘Japa’, I’m still here. I went away to breathe and reset. I must confess though, I am very attracted to the ease of living abroad, it automatically rids you of all the aggression and masculine energy you’ve carried on as Nigerian. Like the basic things we cry for in major cities, people in the ghetto have it… just pay your bills. Be disciplined with savings and investments, then you’ll be fine.

Can you take us back a bit into your journey in the industry?

My journey started with radio hosting, grew into TV and metamorphosed into acting. I didn’t know I would love acting, I didn’t even know I had it in me. I still love media and I have a co-host on WAYS show, but I don’t think I want to be another Christian Amanpour anymore, and I also embraced the fact that I may never work with CNN. Dreams die, sometimes because you’re not well positioned for it or because you lack the resources or because you’re not favoured by the gatekeepers.

Has there been a time you ever thought of quitting acting?

I really love acting; I love the thrill of being someone else for a short while. However, as a Christian, I’m also aware that there were roles I could never play. Contrary to what I hear people say, I didn’t leave the scene because I wanted to. I would be crazy to do that. I had finished a supporting role on Am Brethren, my face was on billboards and all over TV screens across Africa. I was getting more calls, more scripts, better pay. It was a great season for my career and my purse. And then I filmed Maskers Season 2 because I had committed and couldn’t afford to disappoint the producer. After that, I disappeared from the scene. You would think I was living baby girl life in Abuja… a whole story for another day.

Can you take us through your background, family, growing up, and fond memories of your childhood and how it shaped you?

I’m from Igboukwu in Anambra State. I’m the second. My parents separated so we were thrown apart to live with and serve different relatives…that hurt, a lot. As a child I was super sensitive and quiet. I read a lot and laughed a lot… I don’t do both as much anymore. Looking back, I realize parents can passionately love their child and still not know how to handle their sensitivity. I was bullied a lot, such that I ran away from boarding school. I was ready to die on the streets then face another day with the bullies and wicked seniors. Eventually I was moved to Command Secondary School Enugu where I learnt to speak up and stand my ground. My fondest childhood memories were all during Christmas, with my siblings and cousins. I’m deeply grateful to have them as relatives and friends. I guess maybe that’s why I’m naturally happiest in December.

How have you managed to stay out of scandal?

I just stay on my lane. My mentor would say “you are born looking like your parents but you die looking like your decisions”. I weigh my decisions and rule out anything that doesn’t align with the woman I’m becoming be it romantic interests or promotion deals or whatever.

Apart from acting, what other art form do you indulge?

I sing pretty well, and I enjoy dancing; most people don’t know that. I’m picking an interest in painting too.

What’s your take on celebrity marriages, considering that celebrity couples don’t last as most would believe?

Most of us don’t understand marriage yet. We are very self-oriented. We study for everything else but enter marriage on auto pilot. I read a book on marriage by the Late Timothy Keller and it was an eye opener. Marriage is beyond chemical reactions and butterflies. And that’s tricky because in celebrity world everyone is hot! And most of us are trying to get a relationship that elevates our status or gets us through doors. Yes, you need a purpose partner, but that’s just one course in the marriage institution. There are very few people getting it right. Marriage is a journey of death, healing, pleasure, commitment, accountability and sacrifice. That’s hard! It’s hard to figure out how complex electronics work without consulting the manual. One man is complex, two humans with different families, experiences, age, sex, exposure etc. merging together is even way more complex. We need God the author to make it work or at the barest minimum, a truck load of wisdom and forbearance. Love and attraction is not enough.

Do you think Nollywood with its recent offerings is in the right direction? What are some of the changes you crave in the sector?

Oh yes. There have been a lot of great developments lately. There is more structure, better pay, more streaming platforms, disciplined entertainment executives that don’t ask for sex, affordable film schools, better scripts… I don’t like that we are fast embracing raw nudity on screen. I believe we are capable of telling beautiful stories without incorporating nudity. They did it in the past and the level of success they attained, with their clean content, most filmmakers are yet to hit that mark. I would like to see more representation in the global film industry. Some of us are going for it! Joseph Benjamin was in Green Leaf, Ayoola was cast in Chosen Season 4, Diana Yekini was in Heart of Stone… that’s super cool!

Even more impressive is the recognition we’re receiving at international film festivals. Also, cinematography and SFX in recent films like Ahanna, Jagun Jagun, Gangs of Lagos, Anikulapo… is impressive. We are finally telling our story. I must praise the executives at the frontline shattering these doors: Mo Abudu, Kemi Adetiba, Filmone, Play Studios. They put in the work, they should get their credit. In addition, I would love to see more production tailored for kids and family consumption. And I like that independent producers can now put out their contents on YouTube and make a ton from it. It’s good for actors too, more funds equal more production. Viewers are happy, producers are happy, cast and crew are working and happy.

What’s that role you look forward to play compared to the previous characters you have assumed?

I’ve done a lot of leads on TV, I don’t have a role in my head yet, I just want to break into film and the box office. Actually, I’d love to do an epic.