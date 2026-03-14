Peter Obi: I Never Sought Bwala’s Support in 2023

.2027: Obidients tackle Dino Melaye, says Obi remains Nigeria’s best hope

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The 2023 presidential candidate Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has denied allegations made by President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, claiming he attempted to recruit him for the 2023 presidential election campaign.

Also, the Obidient Movement has dismissed claims by former senator Dino Melaye that Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Obi, lacks the capacity to unite Nigeria, insisting that the former Anambra State governor remains the right leader for the country.

Obi, yesterday, said the accusation did not merit a response, insisting he had no dealings with Bwala and would not engage in what he described as “transactional politics.”

The former Anambra State governor clarified this in a statement issued in Abuja by his media aide, Ibrahim Umar, amidst intensifying exchanges between political figures regarding the 2023 general election.

The statement read, “Normally, we would not dignify Bwala’s baseless accusations with a reply, given his well-documented history of dishonesty. However, we feel it is necessary to address this matter for the benefit of the public, who may be misled.

“Obi has made it clear that he excludes individuals like Bwala from his political activities and any form of transactional politics that sustain people like him in political circles. The Obi that Nigerians know and appreciate will never engage in such practices. He would rather allocate resources to provide desks for children in Bwala’s village than pay him to concoct falsehoods for public consumption.

“Obi’s approach is rooted in the pursuit of good governance and the creation of a better society for all. He does not pay people to promote a cause; instead, he invites them to join him in believing in a shared vision. For the umpteenth time, we call on Bwala and others like him to count Obi out of their greed, repent, and join us in the quest for a new Nigeria.”

The rebuttal follows recent claims by Bwala that Obi had attempted to enlist him in the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential campaign.

Speaking in an interview with On-Air Personality Daddy Freeze, Bwala said the request was conveyed through former President Olusegun Obasanjo during a meeting in London.

According to Bwala, the conversation occurred while Obasanjo was at the Hilton Hotel with Obi’s running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, and other political stakeholders.

Bwala said that despite his respect for Obasanjo, he declined the overture. He also claimed that Ambassador Amuchi Osuk had been appointed by Obi’s team to coordinate early campaign activities.

The presidential aide further addressed speculation surrounding his political stance at the time, noting that some critics assumed he would naturally support a Christian candidate instead of the Muslim-Muslim ticket that eventually emerged under the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The exchange adds to the ongoing political sparring between figures aligned with the current administration and opposition actors following the 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the National Coordinator of the movement, Yunusa Tanko, yesterday in Abuja, the Obidient Movement described Melaye’s remarks as a misreading of the current political mood and the growing demand by Nigerians for a new style of leadership.

Melaye had reportedly acknowledged Obi as a “fantastic Nigerian” and a “great man,” but argued that the former governor lacked the ability to unify the country and that the presidency was “not his time.”

However, the movement said such claims reflected the thinking of a political establishment that had long presided over the divisions it now claims to solve.

According to the group, the issue is not whether it is Obi’s turn to lead, but whether Nigeria is ready to break from what it described as decades of failed leadership, economic stagnation and political division.

“The question is not whether it is Peter Obi’s time, but whether it is time for Nigeria to finally break free from the cycle of failed leadership, economic stagnation and disunity,” the statement said.

It argued that the political momentum generated around Obi during the 2023 presidential election demonstrated his ability to unite Nigerians across ethnic and regional lines.

The group cited the emergence of the Obidient Movement, which it described as a grassroots, youth-driven coalition that mobilised supporters across the country regardless of ethnicity, religion or geography.

It noted that mass rallies were held in cities across the North, South, East and West, reflecting what it called an unprecedented cross-regional support base.

The movement also pointed to Obi’s electoral performance in key areas during the 2023 poll, including his victory in Lagos State, the stronghold of President Bola Tinubu who was then presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress and the Federal Capital Territory, as evidence of his national appeal.