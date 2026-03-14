  • Saturday, 14th March, 2026

Fubara to Inaugurate 14km Ndele Road in Rivers

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt 

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced plans to inaugurate the Agba-Ndele Bridge project, alongside the adjoining 14-kilometre Ndele-Omofo-Agba-Ndele Road, in May 2026.

Governor Fubara disclosed the plans yesterday, during an inspection tour of the projects located in Emohua Local Government Area of the state. 

The road also connects communities in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State. 

The governor, who expressed satisfaction with the level of progress achieved on the project since his last visit to the site about a year ago, highlighted the strategic importance of the bridge.

He said, “This bridge is called the Agba-Ndele Bridge. It  connects the Abua section to the Emohua section. I am really happy that today, you can see for yourself that the bridge is fully completed. 

“But the beauty of this job will be appreciated more when the other 14 kilometres, the Ndele-Omofor-Agba-Ndele Road is completed. That is when you will see the actual beauty of this road.”

The governor also commended the contracting firm, Setraco Nigeria Limited, for its professionalism and commitment to the project timeline.

“I want to commend the contractor, Setraco for a good job. It is a good job considering the time we came here and what we have seen today. They were really committed and they  have shown that they truly have the professional expertise to deliver at the right time,” he said.

Fubara further disclosed that he had received assurances from the contractors handling the road  project that the remaining work would be completed before the end of May.

“I have already spoken with the contractors and they assured us that before the end of May they will deliver it.

“For that reason, we are going to delay the inauguration of this bridge until that other section is completed,” the governor stated.

He stated that the project reflects the administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure across the state.

“So far, I feel happy that we are doing our best to improve on what we met on ground on assumption of office,” Fubara said.

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