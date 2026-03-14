Former Green Eagles Midfielder, Henry Nwosu, Dies at 62

Barely one week after the passing of former National Coach, an ex international, Henry Nwosu, has died aged 62 years.

The mercurial midfielder who died early hours of Saturday, was the youngest member of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winning Green Eagles.

The news of the death of Nwosu was announced by his former teammate, Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami, through his media platforms on Saturday.

According to Odegbami, Nwosu died at about 4:00 a.m. at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, where he had been receiving intensive medical care since Wednesday.

“Henry Nwosu passes on! After five days in hospital battling for his life, the one I call ‘Youngest Millionaire’ passed on at 4:00 am this morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, where he had been in intensive care since Wednesday,” Odegbami wrote.