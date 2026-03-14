  • Saturday, 14th March, 2026

Former Green Eagles Midfielder, Henry Nwosu, Dies at 62

Sport | 1 hour ago

Barely one week after the passing of former National Coach, an ex international, Henry Nwosu, has died aged 62 years.

The mercurial midfielder who died early hours of Saturday, was the youngest member of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winning Green Eagles.

The news of the death of Nwosu was announced by his former teammate, Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami, through his media platforms on Saturday.

According to Odegbami, Nwosu died at about 4:00 a.m. at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, where he had been receiving intensive medical care since Wednesday.

“Henry Nwosu passes on! After five days in hospital battling for his life, the one I call ‘Youngest Millionaire’ passed on at 4:00 am this morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, where he had been in intensive care since Wednesday,” Odegbami wrote.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.