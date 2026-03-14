Corporate Olympics Berths in Lagos on May 1, with Over 5, 000 Professionals

Over 5,000 professionals across different sectors are expected to gather at the Landmark Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos, for the maiden edition of the Corporate Olympics scheduled for May 1, as organisers seek to promote wellness, networking and a healthier work-life balance among corporate employees.

The event, organised by Work and Wellness Ltd, was unveiled at a press conference in Lagos where the organisers outlined activities planned for the one-day sporting festival.

Speaking at the briefing, the Technical Director of the event, Trebla Albert, alongside the Director of Experience, Engagement and Media, Ekemeni Ekerette, described the initiative as more than a sporting contest, noting that it is designed to celebrate the human energy that drives corporate productivity.

According to Albert, Nigeria’s corporate ecosystem is set to witness a unique blend of business, wellness and competitive spirit when the Corporate Olympics makes its debut at the Landmark Event Centre.

He explained that the event is designed as a landmark gathering that will bring together professionals from some of Nigeria’s leading organisations for a day of sporting challenges, wellness activities and collaborative competition.

“The Corporate Olympics is more than a sporting event; it is a movement that celebrates the human engine behind business performance,” Albert said.

Project Manager of the event, Daniel Maduneme, said the initiative is structured to simulate a mini Olympic-style competition where corporate teams compete across several sporting categories.

“Corporate Olympics is a fusion. We want to simulate a mini Olympics by combining the traditional sporting house competitions where teams compete in different sports categories,” Maduneme said.

“But this time it will be in an Olympic format, where medals will be awarded for each game and points will be tracked through participation ratings on a live leaderboard.”

Maduneme added that the event is expected to draw professionals from organisations across about 12 industries, ranging from large corporations to smaller enterprises.

Beyond the competitive aspect, he said the event will also serve as a networking platform for professionals across different levels within the corporate structure.

“You will be meeting people from other organisations, interacting and connecting while competing,” he said.

“It is more than winning medals or trophies. It is about engaging with people across organisations — from C-suite executives to managers and regular staff.”

He added that the event will feature about 20 activity stations, including high-energy sporting contests and recreational games designed to create an engaging atmosphere for participants.

Activities will also include cheerleading performances, fitness sessions and other wellness initiatives aimed at promoting relaxation and team bonding.

Brand Team Lead for the Corporate Olympics, Abisola Jide-Ojo, said the event was created to give corporate professionals a chance to step away from the pressures of work.

“Many times it is all about work, work, work — with little time to relax,” she said.

“People want to go to the gym or have time for themselves, but they often can’t. Corporate Olympics is about creating a day where people can unwind.”

Jide-Ojo said the sporting lineup will include snooker, mini golf, basketball and relay games such as sack races, which she noted are familiar activities many people enjoyed while growing up.

“Leave the work, leave the KPIs and targets — come here, unwind and have fun,” she said.

Also speaking, resource person for the event, Maje Ayida, said companies can participate by registering corporate teams, sponsoring activity zones or partnering with the organisers as strategic collaborators.

He noted that such partnerships could help promote workplace wellness, boost employee performance and encourage healthy competition within organisations.

Organisers also expressed optimism that the Corporate Olympics will become an annual Workers’ Day event aimed at strengthening workplace relationships, promoting wellness and encouraging collaboration across Nigeria’s corporate sector.