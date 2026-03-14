CCDI Leads International Policy Dialogue on Zamfara’s Economy, Investment Future

Jonathan Eze

The Center for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), in collaboration with the University of Washington, will host a high-level policy session entitled “Unlocking the Economic Potential of Zamfara State: Pathways for Sustainable Development, Investment and Security” on 15 April 2026 in Washington, D.C., as a side event during the World Bank & IMF Boards of Governors Meetings.

In a statement made available on Friday by Mr Olufemi Aduwo, Permanent Representative of CCDI to the ECOSOC/United Nations and Chairman, African-Countries Group, Civil Society Policy Forum-World Bank, the initiative seeks to shift prevailing narratives about Northern Nigeria.

Too often, discourse on Northern Nigeria is dominated by narratives of insurgency and insecurity. While these challenges are real, they do not define the region’s full potential. Zamfara State offers significant opportunities in solid minerals. Our objective is to explore how strategic investment, sound governance and international partnerships can transform these resources into engines of prosperity and stability, Over the years, CCDI has organised several sessions during the World Bank & IMF Boards of Governors Meetings on Nigeria’s economy and security,Aduwo added.

The session will bring together policymakers, development practitioners, investors, academics,and civil society leaders to examine practical strategies for harnessing the economic potential of Zamfara State. Discussions will focus on sustainable development, responsible investment and the link between economic opportunity and long term security.

The President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, will deliver the keynote address, while Ms Gina Raimondo, former United States Secretary of Commerce, will chair the session. The discussion will be moderated by Professor Jodi Sandfort of the University of Washington, whose expertise in governance and public policy will guide deliberations.

Organisers anticipate strong participation from delegates attending the World Bank & IMF Boards of Governors Meetings, reflecting growing international interest in initiatives that unlock sustainable economic growth across Northern Nigeria.