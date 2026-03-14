Anambra PDP: Onowu Seeks Wike’s Intervention, Threatens Court Action

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A chairmanship aspirant in the ongoing state Congresses in Anambra State, Chief Amaechi Onowu, has appealed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to save the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state from what he alleged as the tyrannical and dictatorial tendencies of the State Caretaker Committee led by Chief Casimir Ajulu.

He alleged that Ajulu wants to impose himself as the next chairman of the party in the state.

Onowu said in the spirit of equity and zoning in the state, the office of the state chairman was zoned to the Central Senatorial District, which he comes from, but Ajulu, who comes from the north, wants to use his office and impose himself as the next chairman of the party in the state.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, yesterday, Onowu alleged that Ajulu has hijacked the sales of all Congress forms and gives to his selected friends who are also aspiring for offices

According to Onowu, “I am a registered member of PDP in the ward of Idemili North of Anambra State.

”I want to draw the attention of our National Leader of the party, the minister Federal Capital Territory, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike to some of the actions orchestrated by some political merchants who have kept PDP in same shambles since the era of Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju till today.

”In Anambra State, Chief Ajulu has hijacked all congress forms as he Ajulu wants to contest for the State chairman of the state as unopposed candidate despite being the chairman of the caretaker committee

”He also has hijacked the entire process in the ongoing Congress in the state

”The chairman of the State Caretaker Committee in the Anambra State has disenfranchised some committed stakeholders and party faithful from obtaining the congress forms to enable them to contest in the ongoing Congress in the state.

“This is against the directive of our leader, Chief Nyesom Wike, of allowing every registered member to participate at the Congress to elect the state executive members.

”The sales of chairmanship and other camp forms have been hijacked in all the 21 local government areas of the state,” Onowu stated.

He threatened to approach the court by Tuesday next week, if the hijack of the Congress forms is not made open and ensure transparency in the Congress processes.”