UNICEF Partners Adamawa Govt to Empower Women, Build Healthier Communities

Daji Sani in Yola





The healthcare system in Adamawa State facing significant challenges, particularly for women and girls has caught the attention of UNICEF which is collaborating with the Adamawa State Government to improve maternal and adolescent health.

Long distances to health facilities, financial constraints, and poor awareness of danger signs during pregnancy contribute to high maternal mortality rates.

Harmful practices like child marriage, female genital mutilation, and gender-based violence further threaten women’s health and rights.

Dr Aisha. Bakari, a medical doctor, with Moddibo Adama University Teaching Hospital, highlighted the severe health risks associated with early marriage and adolescent pregnancy, including obstructed labor, pre-eclampsia, and obstetric fistula.

She emphasized that education is key to addressing these challenges, enabling girls to delay marriage and make informed health decisions.

The “Three Delays Model” – delays in seeking care, reaching health facilities, and receiving treatment – contributes to many complications.

Dr. Bakari called for collective responsibility from government, healthcare providers, and families to address these issues.

Their programs focus on awareness, access to healthcare, and protecting women’s and girls’ rights. Adolescent girls participated in the International Women’s Day celebration, highlighting challenges affecting their health and wellbeing.

Health officials say existing policies aim to ensure equal access to healthcare for boys and girls. Experts stress the importance of comprehensive health education for adolescents. Empowering women and girls is key to building healthier communities.

The Adamawa State Government and UNICEF partnership drives efforts toward a more inclusive and rights-based healthcare system.

The collaboration targets communities across the state’s 21 local government areas, focusing on awareness and access to healthcare services.

The International Women’s Day theme, “Rights, Justice and Action for All Women and Girls,” resonated with participants. They emphasized the need for collective action to address healthcare challenges and promote women’s and girls’ rights.

The event served as a reminder that empowering women and girls is crucial for building healthier communities. The partnership between the Adamawa State Government and UNICEF will continue to drive efforts toward improving maternal and adolescent health.