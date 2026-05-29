Choose Milk Campaign Launch and FG, Partner’s Nudge to Prioritise Real Milk for Healthier Families

Precious Ugwuzor

Senior government officials, nutrition experts, healthcare professionals, regulators, development partners, and industry stakeholders, on Monday, convened at the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja for the official launch of the Choose Milk Campaign.

The campaign is a strategic national initiative focused on helping Nigerian households make informed dairy choices by strengthening consumer education and awareness on the nutritional benefits of milk and the differences between real milk and creamers.

The campaign launch was led by stakeholders from the Danish Dairy Board, European Union, alongside senior representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and Ministry of Livestock Development.

The event also brought together key institutions including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), leading nutritionists, key sector organisations, healthcare experts, development stakeholders, and prominent media and influencers.

Among the notable personalities present at the launch were the Director and Head of Food and Drug Services at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Mrs. Olufowobi-Yusuf Adeola MNI, Deputy Director and Head of Nutrition, Mrs Victoria Nsofor from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, acclaimed actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, popular Paediatrician Dr. Ayodele Renner (Noisy Naija Paediatrician), as well as several senior government officials, respected media personalities, digital creators, and lifestyle influencers who joined the campaign to amplify awareness around dairy nutrition and informed consumer choices.

Speaking during the launch, Mr. Lars Jensen, Senior Project Manager from the Danish Dairy Board, noted that the initiative seeks to address widespread misconceptions about dairy consumption while drawing a clear distinction between dairy milk and creamers commonly found in the Nigerian market.

“Not all products marketed within the dairy category deliver the same nutritional value,” he said.

“It is important for consumers to understand that creamers do not offer the key nutrients found in dairy milk. This campaign is about clarity, transparency, and better health outcomes. We are taking this message directly to communities, schools and nutrition advocates because education at the grassroots level is key to driving lasting behavioral change.”

In her opening remarks, the Danish Consul General to Nigeria, Her Excellency Ms. Jette Bjerrum, emphasized the importance of stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors in driving nutrition awareness and improving health outcomes.

She noted that sustainable progress in nutrition education and dairy development can only be achieved through partnerships among governments, healthcare institutions, development organisations, and responsible industry stakeholders.

Echoing this call for collaboration and shared responsibility in improving nutrition outcomes, the Honourable Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, in a video message played during the event commended the initiative and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to improving nutrition and strengthening the dairy sector in Nigeria.

“This ‘Choose Milk’ campaign strongly aligns with the Ministry’s objectives to improve national nutrition, promote sustainable dairy consumption, and strengthen the local dairy value chain,” he said.

“By encouraging Nigerians to prioritize dairy milk, we are taking a significant step towards building a healthier and more food-secure nation.”

In her remarks, the Director Food and Drugs Services of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare Mrs. Olufowolabi-Yusuf Adeola MNI, described the campaign as timely and aligned with the Federal Government’s broader efforts to tackle malnutrition and improve nutrition outcomes across the country.

“Nutrition remains one of the most important public health priorities for any nation seeking sustainable growth and development. Consumers are faced with numerous food options and varied information about nutrition.

Therefore, people must understand what to consume, why it matters, and how it contributes to their health and well-being. Campaigns like this help bring the nutrition literacy gap by empowering consumers with accurate information that enables them to make informed dietary choices for themselves and our entire families.

The Choose Milk Campaign is expected to run for three years, driving sustained nationwide awareness efforts designed to help Nigerian consumers better understand authentic dairy products and make informed nutritional decisions that support healthier families and communities.

The campaign will reach consumers across the country through community engagement initiatives, school educative sessions, social media campaigns, TV and radio awareness programmes, and other public education activities.