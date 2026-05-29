How NAF Logistics Command Deepened Combat Readiness, Unit Cohesion through Sports
The Nigerian Air Force Headquarters Logistics Command recently reinforced its commitment to operational effectiveness and teamwork through the 2026 Intra Command Sports Competition which highlighted the role of physical fitness and sports in deepening combat readiness and strengthening unit cohesion across the command. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports
The atmosphere at the Amao Basketball Court, Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, Lagos, was recently charged with excitement and healthy rivalry as personnel of the Headquarters Logistics Command of the Nigerian Air Force gathered for the grand finale of the 2026 Intra Command Sports Competition.
The competition, which featured badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis and volleyball, was organised as part of efforts to boost combat readiness, physical fitness and unit cohesion among personnel of the Command and co located Nigerian Air Force units in Lagos.
Physical Fitness Key to Operational Effectiveness
While speaking as the Special Guest of Honour, the Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Air Vice Marshal Nnaemeka Ignatius Ilo, who was represented by Air Commodore S.U. Bello, described the competition as a significant platform for strengthening the physical capabilities and resilience of personnel.
He said: “The purpose of this competition is clear. It is designed to assess and enhance the physical capabilities of our personnel, ensuring they are better prepared for the demands of military service. It also provides an avenue for socialisation and the selection of sportsmen and women who will represent the command at the forthcoming Inter Command Sports Competition.
“In this regard, I say well done to you all and congratulations, particularly to those who distinguished themselves through outstanding performances.
“As we are all aware, the military should consider physical exercise and fitness not merely as a requirement, but as a cornerstone of operational effectiveness.
“Please note that an airman who is physically fit is more resilient, better able to endure the rigours of training, combat ready, and more equipped to handle the unpredictable challenges that arise in the line of duty.”
The commandant further urged personnel to maintain consistent training ahead of the forthcoming Inter Command Sports Competition in order to record great success.
According to him, sporting events within the military environment are not limited to physical exertion alone but are also aimed at developing mental toughness and teamwork among personnel.
“The events you participated in, including the newly introduced archery, are not only tests of strength and endurance, but also of mental fortitude and teamwork.
“As you prepare for the upcoming Inter Command competition, remember that your camping, training, and selection challenges are designed to push you beyond your limits. They are opportunities to build resilience, develop determination, and foster a spirit that will serve you well throughout your military career,” he added.
Component of Operational Preparedness
Earlier at the sporting event, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command (LC), Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sule, harped that the periodic sporting activities remain an important component of operational preparedness, discipline and teamwork within the service.
While commending the command sports officer, he had urged participants to intensify efforts ahead of future competitions.
“I also appeal to the participants to work hard because it is their team that will represent Logistics Command at the forthcoming Headquarters Command Sports Competition later in the year,” just as he challenged the athletes to aim for podium finishes at the next competition by putting in their best effort, remaining fit, and winning medals for the command.
CAS’ Commendation for Commitment to Sports
The commandant also commended the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal S.K. Aneke, for his commitment to sports development in the Nigerian Air Force through sustained support for sporting activities and initiatives across units and formations.
Reiterating this, the AOC LC, AVM Sule noted that the backing by the chief of air staff has continued to promote physical fitness, teamwork, unit cohesion and healthy competition among personnel.
Also in his vote of thanks, the Chairman of the Organising Committee and Headquarters Logistics Command Sports and Physical Education Officer, Group Captain M. Habibu, expressed gratitude to God as well as the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal S.K. Aneke, for his directive and for providing the enabling environment for the successful conduct of the competition.
Final Standings of the Competition
After several bouts, the Group B made up of personnel drawn from 631 ACMD, NADC, 301 HAG and
355 RW, clinched the 2nd Runner-Up/3rd Position), while Group C made up of personnel from 651 BG, 057 PIG, 051 PMG and 015 SIG clicked the 1st Runner-Up/2nd Position).
For the winner of the competition, which was the Group A, the champions made up of personnel from HQ LC, 641 CIS, AFSS IKJ and 613 FPG, left the venue elated at the feat they had achieved.