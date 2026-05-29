How NAF Logistics Command Deepened Combat Readiness, Unit Cohesion through Sports 

The Nigerian Air Force Headquarters Logistics Command recently reinforced its commitment to operational effectiveness and teamwork through the 2026 Intra Command Sports Competition which highlighted the role of physical fitness and sports in deepening combat readiness and strengthening unit cohesion across the command. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports The atmosphere at the Amao Basketball Court, Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, Lagos, was recently charged with excitement and healthy rivalry as personnel of the Headquarters Logistics Command of the Nigerian Air Force gathered for the grand finale of the 2026 Intra Command Sports Competition. The competition, which featured badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis and volleyball, was organised as part of efforts to boost combat readiness, physical fitness and unit cohesion among personnel of the Command and co located Nigerian Air Force units in Lagos. Physical Fitness Key to Operational Effectiveness While speaking as the Special Guest of Honour, the Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Air Vice Marshal Nnaemeka Ignatius Ilo, who was represented by Air Commodore S.U. Bello, described the competition as a significant platform for strengthening the physical capabilities and resilience of personnel. He said: “The purpose of this competition is clear. It is designed to assess and enhance the physical capabilities of our personnel, ensuring they are better prepared for the demands of military service. It also provides an avenue for socialisation and the selection of sportsmen and women who will represent the command at the forthcoming Inter Command Sports Competition. “In this regard, I say well done to you all and congratulations, particularly to those who distinguished themselves through outstanding performances.

“As we are all aware, the military should consider physical exercise and fitness not merely as a requirement, but as a cornerstone of operational effectiveness. “Please note that an airman who is physically fit is more resilient, better able to endure the rigours of training, combat ready, and more equipped to handle the unpredictable challenges that arise in the line of duty.” The commandant further urged personnel to maintain consistent training ahead of the forthcoming Inter Command Sports Competition in order to record great success.

According to him, sporting events within the military environment are not limited to physical exertion alone but are also aimed at developing mental toughness and teamwork among personnel.