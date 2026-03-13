Re-examining Steve Osuji’s ‘Bricklayer’ Thesis on Governor Otti

RIGHT OF REPLY

Chukwuemeka Ifegwu Eke





Public commentary is the lifeblood of democracy. But commentary that claims intellectual superiority must itself survive scrutiny. Steve Osuji’s essay titled “Governor Otti: Of Bricklaying and Journalism” attempts to present itself as a thoughtful defence of journalism and a critique of Governor Alex Otti. Unfortunately, the piece collapses under its own contradictions.

Rather than interrogate governance with discipline, it drifts into theatrical commentary and rhetorical exaggeration.

•. The Manufactured Outrage

Osuji’s central grievance is that Governor Otti responded sharply to a journalist’s question about measurable impact. But the columnist carefully omits context.

The question posed was not a routine inquiry about governance metrics. It was framed as a provocative challenge implying that the visible changes in Abia have no measurable value. In political communication, tone and framing matter.

When a journalist asks a question that presupposes failure despite visible outcomes, it inevitably becomes a political argument disguised as a question. In such situations, leaders are entitled to challenge the framing. That is not hostility to journalism. It is disagreement with narrative framing.

• The Curious Logic of the Column

Osuji commits an unusual intellectual manoeuvre. He spends several paragraphs praising Otti as: a “shining star”; a governor who “hit the ground running” ; a leader who has “rendered many governors shamefaced”. Yet the same article concludes that this same governor is merely a “bricklayer.” The contradiction is glaring.

If a governor has delivered transformational infrastructure and revived a previously decaying commercial city like Aba, describing him as a bricklayer is not analysis — it is literary theatrics. Infrastructure development is not primitive governance. It is the foundation of economic recovery.

Roads, electricity, urban renewal, and transport networks are the physical prerequisites for the very economic and social data Osuji claims to want measured. Without infrastructure, data becomes sterile abstraction.

• The Data Argument is Superficial

Osuji suggests that no governor in Nigeria can stand data and that Otti governs without measurable metrics. But this sweeping claim ignores several realities. Abia State already publishes quarterly budget implementation reports and fiscal updates. These documents contain programme classifications, capital expenditure lines, and revenue data.

They are the very tools analysts use to evaluate government performance. So the claim that governance is taking place without data is factually weak. Moreover, development outcomes cannot be measured exclusively through Human Development Index calculations every few months.

HDI is a long-cycle indicator, not a quarterly scorecard. It takes years of policy interventions to shift such metrics. Demanding HDI proof after barely two years of governance reflects impatience, not analytical sophistication.

•The False Dichotomy: Data vs Development

Osuji presents governance as a binary choice between infrastructure and statistics. This is analytically flawed. Modern development theory recognizes that physical infrastructure is the enabling layer of economic productivity. Transport networks enable commerce. Electricity powers manufacturing. Urban renewal attracts investment.

Without these foundations, the statistical indicators Osuji demands cannot improve. In other words, infrastructure is not the opposite of data-driven governance. It is the precondition for it. Calling that “bricklaying” misunderstands development economics.

•Journalism is Not Immunity From Criticism

Osuji also invokes a popular newsroom aphorism: “No question is stupid.” That principle protects journalists from censorship, not from criticism. Journalists are free to ask questions. Public officials are equally free to challenge poorly framed questions.

That exchange — even when tense — is part of democratic dialogue. Portraying disagreement as a “public assault on journalism” inflates a routine exchange into a moral crisis. It is theatre.

• The Irony of the “Statistics Bureau” Proposal

Osuji’s most constructive suggestion is the creation of a strong statistical bureau. That idea is sound. But presenting it as though Abia operates in a data vacuum is misleading. Many Nigerian states already operate statistical agencies that feed into national data systems, including the National Bureau of Statistics. The real challenge is not their absence but improving data quality and integration.

Ironically, the economic reforms and administrative restructuring underway in Abia are precisely the kinds of governance shifts that create the conditions for stronger institutional data systems.

• The Bigger Picture

Osuji’s column ultimately illustrates a broader pattern in Nigerian commentary. Infrastructure success creates an uncomfortable reality for critics. When roads are visible, power supply improves, salaries are paid, and urban renewal is evident, critics shift the argument from “nothing is happening” to “where is the data?” But governance is not a seminar.

It is a process of rebuilding systems that have decayed for decades. Abia’s development journey did not begin in 2023, and its statistical transformation will not end in 2025.

•Conclusion

Steve Osuji is right about one thing: modern governance must increasingly rely on robust data systems. But his attempt to reduce Governor Alex Otti’s governance to “bricklaying” ignores the fundamental truth that development begins with foundations. Roads, power infrastructure, and institutional reform are not the absence of progress. They are its beginning.

If anything, the debate sparked by that media chat demonstrates something healthy: Abia’s governance is now being discussed with intensity. And that, in itself, is a sign that the state has moved from stagnation to serious public engagement. The real test will not be rhetorical columns. It will be the continuing transformation of Abia’s economy and institutions. And on that score, the evidence is still unfolding.

• Prof. Eke is of the University of Abuja