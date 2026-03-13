Purpose, Enterprise and Philanthropy: The Inspiring Story of Yeye Folashade Shona Aluko

Yeye Folashade Shona Aluko is an accomplished educationist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and cultural advocate whose journey spans teaching, business leadership and community service. She began her career as a teacher before transitioning into entrepreneurship, where she founded DLA Children Playground Equipment and Toys Limited, supplying educational aids, toys and playground equipment to schools across Nigeria. A serial entrepreneur, her business interests also extends to food industry through the AVO brand, reflecting her versatility in enterprise. Beyond business, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that she is deeply committed to philanthropy, women empowerment, youth mentorship and support for children with special needs, using her platforms to uplift communities and create opportunities for others

In a country where entrepreneurship often begins with necessity rather than ambition, the story of Dr. Yeye Folashade Shona Aluko stands out as a compelling example of resilience, determination and faith. An educationist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and business leader, she has spent more than three decades building a business empire that began with selling educational toys to parents and has since expanded into the nationwide supply of playground equipment and educational materials.

Today, she is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DLA Children Playground Equipment and Toys Limited, a company that collaborates with government agencies and schools across Nigeria to provide safe, stimulating learning tools for children. Beyond business, she has emerged as a respected voice in women’s empowerment and community development.

Early Life and Educational Foundations

Her journey, however, did not begin in the boardroom. Born more than five decades ago in Kaduna, northern Nigeria, her formative years were shaped by discipline and determination. She attended Queen Elizabeth School in Ilorin, Kwara State, before proceeding to the Federal College of Education, Kabuga, Kano State.

Her pursuit of education was not without obstacles. At a time when many families did not prioritise education for girls, she had to push against expectations to pursue her academic ambitions. Determined to succeed, she later earned a degree in Education Management from Ogun State University, now Olabisi Onabanjo University.

Her career began in the classroom as a teacher, where she developed a reputation for discipline and commitment to her students. “I started as a teacher by profession,” she recalled. “I was teaching in primary and nursery schools while raising my first child.”

A Business Born From Necessity

Those early years as a teacher would later pay off and lead her on the trajectory of success. Like many entrepreneurs, Dr. Shona Aluko’s entry into business came from necessity rather than a carefully laid plan.

While teaching, she realised that her salary was insufficient to support her family. With a young daughter to care for, she began searching for ways to supplement her income.

“I used my salary to pay my daughter’s school fees,” she says. “But it was still not enough to take care of things at home.” Her solution was simple but effective: she began selling educational toys and learning materials to parents.

Because she was already a teacher, parents trusted her recommendations. “I would go to the market and buy educational toys—ABC materials and learning tools and sell them to parents like me”. The idea quickly gained traction and what began as a side hustle gradually evolved into a small business.

A Defining Crisis

As her toy business expanded, she opened a shop in Kano and one day, a visitor arrived with what appeared to be a major breakthrough claiming that Jigawa State Government had awarded his group a contract to supply educational toys and asked whether she could provide the materials.

Excited by the opportunity, she secured a bank loan and travelled to Dubai to purchase large quantities of educational items. But the dream quickly turned into a nightmare. “The man later returned and said the contract was no longer theirs. He told me to sell the goods and repay the money”.

The loan, about four million naira, a huge amount at the time, became a crushing burden. “The shock was overwhelming that I drove myself to the hospital and they admitted me.”

Yet the crisis became a turning point. Determined to repay the loan, she travelled from Kano to Kaduna, Lagos and other cities, selling the toys one by one. That relentless effort transformed her small venture into a full-fledged business. “Before I knew it, I had become a dealer in playground equipment and toys”.

Building a National Brand

Over time, Dr. Shona Aluko expanded her product range to include school supplies and playground installations. Her background in education proved invaluable. “Because I had worked in education, everything about schools was already in my head”.

She began visiting schools, supermarkets and institutions across different states, introducing her products. Her breakthrough came when she presented playground equipment to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in Abuja. The concept was approved and from that moment, the business expanded rapidly and “for the past 15 years, we have been supplying playground equipment across all 37 states in Nigeria”.

Through DLA Children Playground Equipment and Toys Limited, she has partnered UBEC and State Universal Basic Education Boards to supply schools nationwide with safe and engaging learning equipment.

Expanding Into New Ventures

Beyond educational supplies, Dr. Shona Aluko has diversified her business interests. Her portfolio includes ventures in amusement parks and food manufacturing, as well as the AVO brand.

“My husband, Engr. Aluko, who she is most grateful for, suggested something that could generate daily income, not just contracts that come occasionally,” she explains. That advice led to the creation of the AVO brand, expanding her entrepreneurial footprint. Despite these new ventures, her core business remains the supply of educational tools and playground equipment.

Turning Pain Into Philanthropy

Dr. Shona Aluko’s philanthropic work is deeply rooted in her personal experiences. With a special needs son, she opened her eyes to the challenges faced by children with disabilities.

“When I took him to school, I realised they didn’t have enough teachers, so I went about to change that and they employed more. I always say we cannot put everything on government. We must also contribute our own quota” she

recalled.

This discovery inspired her to support schools for hearing-impaired children by helping provide additional teachers. The Ikeja Junior and Senior Secondary School are some of the beneficiaries of these largesse as she even pays the salaries of the special needs teachers.

Her charity work also focuses on women empowerment and youth mentorship. She supports vocational training programmes that teach skills such as hairdressing, tailoring and baking, helping women become financially independent.

“I hate seeing women sitting idle. A responsible woman should be able to stand on her own feet,” she said to explain all she does for the feminine gender, just as her advocacy for women’s economic independence continues through training programmes across several states.

Standing Firm as a Female Entrepreneur

Like many women in business, Dr. Shona Aluko encountered gender-based challenges. “Sometimes when you go for contracts, people say you must sleep with them before they give you the contract,” she said bluntly, adding that some others simply refused to deal with her because she was a woman. Despite these obstacles, she persevered. “We women can do better if we are given opportunities,” she said.

Faith and Philosophy

Faith plays a central role in her outlook on life and business. “It is not easy to get to a higher place in life, but a man with God is a majority”, she opined.

For her, success is built on faithfulness, diligence and humility. “When you keep working faithfully, recognition will eventually come”.

Recognition and Honours

Over the years, Dr. Shona Aluko’s contributions to education, entrepreneurship and humanitarian service have earned her numerous awards and recognitions.

Among them are the 2023 Sterling Award from the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria; Lagos State Ministry of Education Award (2021) for contributions to special education; Ikeja High School Leadership Award (2023) for dedication to teachers and students; and Oodua Special Recognition Award (2024).

Others include the Philanthropist of the Year Award from the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Ibadan Chapel; Golden Star Award for Empowerment and Community Development from Security Watch Africa in Doha, Qatar; and Award of Excellence on Human Development and Social Services from the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers

She has also been honoured with Honorary Doctorate Degrees from European American University and Kingdom Life University, Florida, USA. In 2025, the Ooni of Ife conferred on her the traditional title of Yeye Bobajiro Oodua, recognising her contributions to society.

A Fellow of the Institute of Purchasing and Marketing Consultant, she also serves as National Matron of the Association of Female Artisans, Nigeria, an honour they bestowed on her for the numerous empowerment and access she has given them.

Her growing international recognition continues with an invitation as Special Guest of Honour to the Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival in Canada in July 2026 and in June 2026, she is also billed to receive the Silent Hero in Philanthropy Award.

Quest to Do More

Despite decades of achievement, Dr. Shona Aluko believes her journey is far from complete. “Even after three decades in business, I still feel I have not achieved enough,” she said, adding that her next ambition is to move into local manufacturing of educational equipment, reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported materials despite challenges such as electricity and access to financing for many entrepreneurs.

Charge to Women

For women hoping to follow a similar path, her message is simple but firm. “Be hardworking, focused and confident. Do not look down on yourself”, she said, adding that she believes women often have to work twice as hard as men to succeed, “But we must keep working and remain determined”.

Looking back on her journey from classroom teacher to nationally recognised entrepreneur, she reflects on the unexpected nature of success by succinctly stating that “I did not run after the throne, the throne found me through hardwork”.

And in her words lies the philosophy that has guided her life: “When you keep working faithfully, recognition will eventually come.”