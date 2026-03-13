NNRA, EU Strengthen Nuclear Safety Framework, Close 30-month Cooperation Project

• FG commits to safe use of nuclear energy

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Nigeria has taken a major step toward strengthening its nuclear and radiation safety architecture following the conclusion of a two-and-a-half-year cooperation project implemented by the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) with support from the European Union (EU).

At a dissemination workshop and closing ceremony held in Abuja yesterday, government officials and international partners highlighted how the project significantly enhanced Nigeria’s regulatory framework, technical capacity and institutional readiness for the safe use of nuclear technology across critical sectors.

Representing the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Permanent Secretary, Patience Oyekunle, said the initiative demonstrated the impact of partnerships built on shared responsibility and a commitment to safety and sustainability.

She noted that the collaboration between Nigeria and the EU had strengthened the country’s nuclear safety infrastructure in line with global standards.

According to her, nuclear and radiation technologies already play an important role in Nigeria’s national development, particularly in sectors such as oil and gas, healthcare, agriculture, industry, research and energy planning.

She stressed that while these technologies provide enormous benefits, safety must remain the overriding priority in all peaceful applications. Oyekunle explained that several key frameworks developed under the project would significantly improve regulatory oversight in Nigeria.

Among them is the draft National Nuclear and Radiation Safety Policy and Strategy, which outlines Nigeria’s commitment to ensuring safety in the use of nuclear technology. She added that the project also produced a newly drafted regulation on the licensing of nuclear facilities, completing Nigeria’s regulatory framework for nuclear oversight.

In addition, she said the development of an Integrated Management System (IMS) would enhance regulatory decision-making by ensuring transparency, consistency and improved quality control.

Oyekunle expressed appreciation to the EU for its financial and technical support, describing the project as a milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to align its nuclear safety systems with international best practices. “These achievements are essential to the dedication and the hard work carried out over the past two and a half years. They reflect the commitment of our technical experts, project leaders, and in particular leaders who worked diligently to translate project objectives into measurable outcomes,” she emphasised.

Also, Director General of the NNRA, Dr. Yau Idris, who was represented by the General Manager for Radiological Safety, Farouq Ingawa, said the initiative had strengthened the authority’s institutional capacity and regulatory effectiveness.

According to him, the project, implemented under the European Union’s Instrument for Nuclear Safety Cooperation (INSC), helped align Nigeria’s nuclear regulatory frameworks more closely with international standards. He explained that the programme was structured across five task groups covering key operational areas of the regulatory authority.

Idris emphasised that although the project had formally concluded, the work of strengthening nuclear safety in Nigeria would continue. He noted that the regulations developed under the initiative would need to be formally approved and implemented.

“As we conclude this project, we do not see an end, we see continuity. The foundations laid here must now be fully institutionalised. Regulations must be approved and gazetted,” the NNRA Chief Executive explained.

Chairman of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), Anthony Ekedegwa, also highlighted the importance of a strong regulatory framework to ensure the safe application of nuclear technologies.

He said nuclear regulation was essential to ensure that technologies used in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, research and industry remain safe and beneficial to society.

Ekedegwa commended the EU for its continued support in promoting nuclear safety globally and expressed confidence that the collaboration would strengthen Nigeria’s regulatory infrastructure.

“The support provided for this project will further enhance the technical assistance, regulatory effectiveness, and institutional capacity of the Authority while providing Nigeria’s regulatory framework with international best practices,” he stressed.

Similarly, the Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, represented by Felix Olu, described the project as critical for capacity building, particularly as Nigeria moves toward establishing a multipurpose nuclear research reactor.

He said strengthening the capacity of the NNRA ahead of such developments was vital to ensuring that nuclear programmes in the country are implemented safely and responsibly.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Ambassador of the EU to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Zissimos Vergos, commended Nigeria for the steady progress made in developing its nuclear regulatory systems.

Vergos said the collaboration, guided by European expertise and recommendations from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was helping Nigeria develop its nuclear sector in a safe and responsible manner.

He added that Nigeria’s progress in establishing a robust and independent nuclear regulatory system could serve as a model for other countries in the region seeking to develop sustainable and safe energy systems.

Participants at the event, including the Belgium Envoy to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, noted that the cooperation project had not only strengthened regulatory structures but also deepened international partnerships aimed at promoting nuclear safety and sustainable development in Nigeria.