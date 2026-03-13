Nigerian-Turkish Alumni to Upscale Charity Activities in Nigeria for Greater Impact

• Donates to orphanages in Anambra, Imo

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





The Türkiye Old Boys Association, comprising Nigerian alumni of various universities in Türkiye, has given hints about plans to expand the philanthropic dimension of its annual cycle of activities with the addition of an empowerment programme that will include scholarships and skills acquisition for indigent students and other less privileged youths in Nigeria.

The group, which has for several years embarked on philanthropic activities such as making donations of cash, food and other items to orphanages and other centres for the less privileged and vulnerable, started out with end-of-the-year get-together exclusively for its members.

However, it decided to include sharing the joy of Christmas and New Year with the less privileged and vulnerable, a practice it has consistently pursued for some years, including the last 2025/2026 season that saw its charity ship berthing in Imo and Anambra states.

In an annual project review statement made available to THISDAY in Asaba, the initiator and international coordinator of the group, Germany-based journalist and prolific writer, Friday Agbonlahor, described the annual donation to orphanages as a gesture of love and humanity that complements the efforts of other good-spirited Nigerians.

Agbonlahor, who writes under the pen-name, Frisky Larr, added that members of the Turkish Universities’ Association across Nigeria and the Diaspora had resolved to transcend the seasonal charity project in future.

The association’s charity principle was partly inspired by the general recognition among Nigerian traditions that “None is too poor give a helping hand”, he stated.

Society would be better off, in terms of peace and security, if individuals expressed their humanness more and did not leave the less privileged or socio-economically challenged to suffer avoidable want and pain, often due to no fault of theirs.

“We believe that we should upgrade or upscale our activities in the near future, in terms or expanding our projects for greater impact. We want to transcend the practice in the last twelve or so years, of sharing with the less privileged children and citizens the joy of Christmas and New Year celebrations at designated centres across the country.

“The Türkiyè Old Boys Association knows that we have a culture in this country of being our brother’s keeper. We do not say we are too poor or don’t have enough to share with others.

“More than ever before, we believe that the prevailing socio-economic situation in Nigeria requires the reinventing of this laudable culture because that will significantly address many problems confronting us in the country, including insecurity especially of the most vulnerable members of the society.

“As an association, we are not out to impress anybody. However, we do not want to lose sight of the fact there are many people out there who need a helping hand. We encourage individuals to give to the vulnerable no matter how little”, the statement said.

The association was considering adding scholarships, skills training and empowerment to its list of charity projects, Frisky Larr assured.

However, on the association’s 2025/2026 charity project cycle, the Nigerian-Turkish alumni group said that it donated various items and cash to some established homes for motherless children and orphans located in Anambra and Imo states, Frisky Larr noted that “the love and humane motive behind the gesture are much more important to us association than the monetary value of the items donated.

“The first point of call of the year-end and new year charity train was Blessed Nise Community Children’s Home in Ngodo Nise, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The elated management thanked the Türkiye Old Boys Association for the kind gesture, disclosing that the Home was currently working at its permanent site in the town “to accommodate a larger number of children.”

“It was an excited Rev Sister Onyekachi Ude Ozor, the Director and spiritual guide of Nwadinaobi Orphanage Home, Achingali Alike in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, who welcomed the Nigerian-Turkish alumni group as the association extended its hand of love and empathy to the home.

“While lauding the body for the visit and donations, Rev Sister Ozor assured that “Our loving God is always pleased with people who willingly put smiles on the faces of the less privileged, such as children in the orphanage, without expecting any form of repayment.”

According to the statement, the list of less privileged homes and vulnerable communities covered by the association in previous charity cycles include Eghosa Orphanage Home in Benin-City, Edo State, Saint Anne Orphanage and Little Saints Orphanage both in Warri as well as the Motherless Babies Home of the Little Lilies of the Most Holy Trinity Foundation, Okwe near Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Others include orphanages and charity homes in Lagos State and the charitable centre for the “poorest of the poor” in the FCT Abuja as well as the neonatal unit of the General Hospital Agulu, Anambra State.

Initiated about 12 years ago, the Turkish universities alumni group, better known as the Türkiye Old Boys Association, has active members across the country and other parts of the world; and, the introduction of the philanthropic dimension to the association’s programme of activities some years ago was at the instance of the international coordinator.