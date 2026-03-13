New Tax Regime to Ease Burden on Workers, Small Businesses, Says Tegbe

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Chairman of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC), Joseph Tegbe, has said Nigeria’s new tax regime is structured to reduce the financial burden on workers and small businesses while strengthening the country’s fiscal stability and economic competitiveness.

Speaking at the BusinessDay Tax Reform Conference 2026 themed “Navigating the New Tax Regime: What It Means for Your Wallet,” Tegbe described the reforms as the most far-reaching restructuring of Nigeria’s tax system in decades. He noted that the initiative is aimed at simplifying tax processes, promoting fairness, and creating an environment that supports economic expansion.

According to him, the reforms are anchored on four major legislations — the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025, Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025 and the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025 — which collectively introduce a more coordinated and transparent tax administration framework.

Tegbe explained that the new structure provides targeted reliefs for individuals and small enterprises, ensuring that low-income earners and emerging businesses are not overburdened by taxation.

Under the new regime, individuals earning below ₦800,000 annually will be exempted from personal income tax. Workers will also benefit from a rent relief allowance of up to 20 per cent, capped at ₦500,000, among other incentives designed to ease financial pressure on households.

Small businesses are equally positioned to gain from the reforms. Companies with annual revenues below ₦100 million and assets not exceeding ₦250 million will be exempted from Company Income Tax, while nano-enterprises with annual earnings below ₦12 million will not be required to pay income tax.

Despite these relief measures, Tegbe stressed that individuals and businesses within the exempted thresholds must still maintain proper documentation of their earnings and comply with the requirement to file tax returns.

He noted that beyond the tax reliefs, the reforms will also strengthen institutional coordination among key agencies including the Nigeria Revenue Service, the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria, the Tax Appeal Tribunal and the Office of the Tax Ombud. He added that increased digitalisation of tax processes will improve transparency, efficiency and compliance across the system.

According to Tegbe, the broader objective of the reforms is to create a tax structure that supports enterprise development, encourages investment and enhances Nigeria’s ability to mobilise revenue for national development without placing excessive strain on citizens.

“The goal is to build a tax system that works for everyone — one that supports government in delivering development while also protecting the financial wellbeing of ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

Other dignitaries at the conference included Executive Secretary of the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria, Olusegun Adesokan; Acting Executive Chairman of the FCT Internal Revenue Service, Michael Ango; renowned economist Uche Uwaleke; and policy expert Sam Amadi, among others, who also contributed to discussions on the implications of the new tax framework for businesses and households.