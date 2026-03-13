 NAHCO Hosts Muslim Customers after Fasting

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco Aviance) has hosted its muslim clients and stakeholders to breaking of fast in Lagos.

The event was held as a mark of togetherness and oneness with important client-base of the company that are muslims.

Speaking at the event, the Group Executive Director, Commercial & Business Development, NAHCO Plc, Prince Saheed Lasisi, said the annual breaking of fast event the company holds with muslim stakeholders, would help to identify with the sacrifices made by muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

“The holy month ofRamadan is a very important one for every Muslim faithful. So for us in NAHCO, we always use the opportunity to identify with these important stakeholders while praying that our sacrifices be accepted,” Lasisi said.

He used the opportunity to reiterate the company’s commitment to providing the best ground handling service that is second to none on Africa. He backed up the assurance with the recent purchase and deployment of top range GSE which NAHCO had embarked on since the commencement of it re-fleeting programme in 2024.