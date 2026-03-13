MAPOLY Holds Maiden Matriculation Lecture March 18 

Authorities of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, have announced Wednesday, March 18, 2026, as the date for the Matriculation and Oath-Taking Ceremony for the 2025- 2026 Academic Session.

The event will feature the institution’s maiden matriculation lecture with the theme: “Building a Solid Foundation: The Synergy of Character and Competence” to be presided by the Rector, Dr ‘ Koye Jolaoso.

The lecture will be delivered by the Chief Executive of SKP International Services Limited, and past National President of MAPOLY Alumni Association, Ven. Samson Kunle Popoola at the Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD) Auditorium by 10:00a.m prompt.

According to the institution spokesperson, Mr Yemi Ajibola “all newly admitted National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) candidates who have completed their registration for the 2025/2026 Academic Session are required to participate in the programme.

Ajibola disclosed that the institution’s website www.mapoly.edu.ng as well as social media platforms i.e Facebook and Youtube via @mapolyinfo will be available for live streaming/coverage of the event.”