 IWD:  EMPOWERING WOMEN FOR NATION- BUILDING

Some of us troubled about what is happening in the world at present almost forgot the celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) on the 8th of March because our attention was on the current war in the Middle-east between the US, Israel and Iran. But, as a woman, I know that the day is too significant to be ignored for it is a day to commemorate women’s struggles for equality and liberation. It is a day that I reflect on the state of womanhood, motherhood, the girl-child, the poor lonely widows and other vulnerable people in the world. It is also a day that I chose to appraise the contribution of the womenfolk to human civilization.

The celebration of the International Women’s Day began over a hundred years ago and it has come to stay as a global event. In some countries it is marked with a public holiday. What began in the early 20th Century by the labor and Socialist Movements when the attention then was mainly on getting the universal female suffrage, gained global acceptance when the United Nations endorsed it. First, in 1975 when it declared that year the “International Year for Women and in 1977 when the UN general assembly officially gave approval for it. And ever since it is marked every year all over the world and the focus has always been on the issues, campaigns and themes on women’s right, gender equality, reproductive rights and the eradication of violence, abuse, sexism and discrimination against women. The primary purpose is to draw attention to the position of women in the world and to create a world free from biases, stereotypes, discrimination and exploitation of women. This year’s celebration themed: “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls,” seems to have a tone of urgency and action embedded in it.

Clearly, it is a call to move from rhetoric to action. For over a century there have been talks and campaigns and policies to uplift women but the question has always been: have these policies been implemented effectively? How has the status of women improved over the years given the volume of crusade for women’s right? While it is not right to say that the campaigns have not yielded fruit all these years, I must say that progress has been negligible because of factors ranging from cultural encumbrances to unpreparedness of the women to accept the challenge of freedom. The UN Gender Report states: “that the very systems meant to protect women and girl child are failing them – leaving them exposed to abuse, injustice, and impunity amid growing backlash against gender equality and increasing violation of their fundamental rights.” And I believe this is the true position.

In Nigeria, the position of women is still pitiable with a lot cultural inhibitions, limited access to opportunity, denial of property rights, child marriage, bullying and domestic violence and poor representation in governance and politics. The 2006 National Gender Policy provides for at least 35% women representation in all appointed and elective positions. But this 35% affirmative action aimed at correcting gender imbalances in political representations and public employment are never implemented under the current APC regime. It was only the President Goodluck Jonathan administration that faithfully implemented the affirmative action on women.

The IWD celebration should not be about rhetoric as this year’s theme seems to suggest neither should it be about fashion show, dress rehearsals and cosmetics exhibitions but about action. International Women’s Day celebration is a call for action to dismantle all barriers to equal justice, discriminatory laws, week legal protection and harmful cultural practices and social norms that erode the rights of women and girls. It should include recognizing and celebrating women who have overcome adversities to achieve success in order to inspire others to reach their potential, creating awareness about women’s potential and unique position in the society and empowering women through affirmative action.

In this direction, I think that the focus of IWD should shift from the usual rights and equality noise to empowerment. Empowerment should allow women and the girl-child opportunity to realize their full potential. Empowerment of women is not just about material provisions but about capacity-building and training to make them understand not just their rights and privileges but their obligations and unique place in nature and in the society.

Training the girl- child and empowering women are profitable investment for the nation. Training will equip them with the knowledge and skills for political and social participation that will give them a voice and reduce vulnerability. Training and empowerment will keep women from distractions and keep them focused on what is important, take collective actions and influence policy reforms. And it is only then that they will step up to take their rightful place in the scheme of things. This can be achieved through mentorship, social network and community engagement.

Hajia Hadiza Mohammed, London, UK.

hajiahadizamohammed@gmail.com