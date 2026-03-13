IMF to Engage Senate on Nigeria’s Economic Outlook, Tinubu’s Reforms

• Upper chamber confirms Dakingari as Non-Career Ambassador, Yusuf as NAHCON Chairman, Jamila Abubakar-Sadiq as INEC Commissioner

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senate on Thursday disclosed that its leadership will meet with officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a high-level engagement to discuss Nigeria’s economic outlook and the reform programmes being implemented by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The planned interaction, part of IMF’s ongoing Article IV Consultation with Nigeria, is expected to provide lawmakers with deeper insight into the country’s economic management framework and the possible support the global financial institution can offer for the federal government’s sweeping economic reforms.

The development was conveyed to senators through a notice issued by Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, and read during plenary by Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin.

According to the notice, the IMF mission to Nigeria scheduled the consultation exercise to take place from March 4 to March 17, during which the team will hold consultations with key government institutions.

The letter explained IMF had specifically requested a high-level interaction with the senate leadership as part of the engagement process.

It notice read in part, “The Federal Office of Finance wishes to inform the leadership of the Senate and distinguished senators that at the instance of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the International Monetary Fund Article IV Consultation in Nigeria has been scheduled to hold from March 4 to March 17, 2026.

“The IMF mission team will engage select government institutions in meetings. Accordingly, it has requested a high-level meeting between the President of the Senate and the IMF mission team during which it intends to engage the Senate on matters of economic management.”

The consultation session is expected to focus on Nigeria’s economic outlook as well as strategies through which the IMF could support the reform agenda of the Tinubu administration.

The notice further stated the meeting would “provide insights on Nigeria’s economic outlook and how the IMF can establish support for the ongoing reforms of the federal government.”

To ensure robust legislative participation, the leadership of the senate invited chairmen of critical committees whose mandates intersected with fiscal and economic policy.

They included committees on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions; Appropriations; Capital Markets; Finance; Petroleum Resources (Upstream); National Planning and Economic Affairs; and Public Accounts.

The engagement between the IMF team and the senate leadership is scheduled to hold at Conference Room 301 of the New Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja, from 2pm to 3pm.

Senate also confirmed three key nominations submitted by Tinubu for federal appointments.

The red chamber approved the nomination of former Governor of Kebbi State, Usman Dakingari, for appointment as a Non-Career Ambassador.

It also confirmed Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

In addition, the senate confirmed the nomination of Rear Admiral Jamila Abubakar-Sadiq (retd.) as National Electoral Commissioner representing the North-east geopolitical zone in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmations followed the consideration and adoption of reports presented by relevant senate committees after screening the nominees.

The report recommending Dakingari’s confirmation was presented by Chairman of Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Abubakar Bello (APC, Niger North).

Presenting the report, Bello said the committee found the nominee qualified for the diplomatic assignment after assessing his credentials and experience in public service.

Similarly, the confirmation of Yusuf as NAHCON chairman was part of the committee’s recommendations adopted by Senate.

The red chamber also considered the report of Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, which screened Jamila Abubakar-Sadiq for appointment as National Electoral Commissioner in INEC.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South), who presented the report, told the senate that the nominee demonstrated competence and integrity during the screening exercise.

Following the adoption of the report, the senate approved her appointment to represent the North-east in the electoral body.

Senate adjourned plenary until Tuesday, March 31, 2026, to enable lawmakers observe the upcoming Sallah holiday.

Announcing the adjournment, Senate President Godswill Akpabio urged lawmakers to make good use of the recess period while assuring that legislative activities would continue at the committee level.

Akpabio particularly directed committees handling the 2026 Appropriation Bill to intensify work on the proposal so that the report would be ready for consideration and passage immediately upon resumption of plenary.

He said the move was necessary to ensure timely processing of the budget and sustain the momentum of legislative oversight on government programmes.

With the scheduled engagement with IMF and the confirmation of key appointments, Senate signalled its continued involvement in shaping Nigeria’s economic governance and strengthening critical institutions responsible for diplomacy, electoral administration, and religious affairs.