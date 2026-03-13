Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Herder, Rustle 1,400 Sheep in Borno

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a herder and the rustling of 1,400 sheep by Boko Haram terrorists when they attacked a community in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

The state Command’s spokesman, Nahum Kenneth Daso, revealed in a statement that the incident took place in Wuturo village, a nomadic settlement near Konduga town.

“The Borno State Police Command condemned the recent attack on a nomadic settlement at Wuturo, Konduga Local Government Area, allegedly carried out by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

“Following a report received by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association Konduga at the Konduga Police Division, that on March 10, 2026, at about 2230hrs, suspected gunmen, riding on five motorcycles, invaded the settlement.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that during the attack, Ahmadu Baida, 40, sustained fatal gunshot injuries, while Mohammadu Baida, 30, sustained a gunshot wound on his left leg. The attackers also rustled about 1,400 sheep belonging to the herdsmen.

Upon receipt of the report, a combined team of the police, military, and other security stakeholders, including the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF and local hunters, led by the Divisional Police Officer of Konduga Police State, swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“The victims were evacuated to the hospital, where Ahmadu Baida was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor, while the injured victim is currently receiving treatment and responding positively,” he said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, condemned the heinous attack and commiserated with the family of the deceased, assuring residents of the area of the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

He also assured them that the Command has activated coordinated operational strategies with relevant security agencies and community stakeholders to track down the perpetrators, prevent further attacks, and recover the rustled livestock.

“Tactical and intelligence assets have also been strategically deployed across the affected area and adjoining communities to strengthen security presence,” the statement concluded

